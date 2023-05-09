Trump Verdict Sends MAGA Into a Tizzy

Online reactions are pouring in from conservatives following a Manhattan jury convicting former President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll as part of a battery and defamation lawsuit filed by the former Elle columnist.

The nine-person jury made the decision in less than three hours, reaching a mixed verdict that did not include a rape conviction. Carroll was also awarded $5 million in total damages for her claims against Trump, with $2 million in compensatory damages for the battery claim.

The jury also determined that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her allegations a "con job" in an October 2022 Truth Social post. Closing arguments occurred Monday.

Trump issued a two-sentence, all-caps rebuttal to the conviction on his Truth Social account: "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

When the verdict broke during a live Fox News segment, guest Ronna McDaniel—the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC)—focused not on Trump being found liable but on Democrats' policies.

"I do think the American people, though, are going to be focused on what's happening at our southern border, what's happening with inflation, what's happening in their lives under the Biden administration," McDaniel said. "That's where I think the focus is going to continue to be for people looking at 2024 and ahead."

Supporters cheer as then-President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at a Keep America Great rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 21, 2020. Trump on Tuesday was found liable of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll in a lawsuit stemming from allegations dating to the mid-1990s. He also owes the former columnist $5 million in damages. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

GOP Senator Bill Hagerty told Fox News' Neil Cavuto that the verdict "is just the latest act" of the "legal circus in Manhattan."

"I don't think this is having an impact on the American public's viewpoint," Hagerty said, mentioning the U.S.-Mexico border and saying that Trump has been "amazing" in weathering legal "attacks."

Sen. Bill Hagerty dismisses Trump being found liable for sexual assault: "We've been watching this legal circus in Manhattan unfold. This is just the latest act in it." pic.twitter.com/w5Z7wmuuWl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2023

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera strongly rebuffed a guest who said following the verdict that Trump's poll numbers keep climbing, even with his legal issues, because he "is popular with the everyday people."

"It is so parochial and partisan to suggest that a finding of sexual battery is nothing," Rivera responded. "This is not nothing. A woman has now convinced the NY jury that she was attacked by the president of the United States.

"If you think that the men and women of this country can hear 'sexual battery, sexual battery, sexual battery,' this is much more serious I think in this day and age than when Trump said he could fire a gun on Fifth Avenue and still people would vote for him. Yes, he is a 'Teflon Don' in many regards, but I think this one is a bridge too far."

Geraldo on Fox News: "It is so parochial and partisan to suggest that a finding of sexual battery is nothing. This is not nothing." pic.twitter.com/5Rg8eC3I4T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2023

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said that while many will again claim a "witch hunt," he said the jury's decision should be respected.

"I don't think this is a case where he's going to be able to say that everybody had it in for him," McCarthy said. "It looks to me like this jury looked at this pretty carefully and came to a reasonable conclusion."

Political commentator Dick Morris said on Newsmax that "what Trump needs to do is to defame her a little bit more" and say that this occurred so long ago and after a book advance.

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly tweeted that Trump was found "guilty of forcibly touching E. Jean Carroll and defaming her," adding that he fully expects an appeal.

Video also resurfaced on Twitter of Carroll previously speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, in which she said she thinks "most people think of rape as sexy."

"A decades old allegation from a crazy person who couldn't even remember what year it happened was allowed to be brought forward and she got money out of it because as it turns out, Trump will not be treated well by a jury in a place where over 80% of the people voted against him," conservative Greg Price tweeted.

New York-based attorney Andrew Lieb told Newsweek via email that Carroll prevailed due to New York's Adult Survivors Act. Such individuals have until November 23 of this year to file claims.

"While this is interesting politically, where Democrats and Republicans will engage in tribal politics, it's actually important apolitically because it's a reminder that sexual assault victims should seek legal counsel and pursue their claims ... so that they can be validated and heard before the New York State window [closes]."

A NY Jury found President Trump NOT GUILTY of raping E Jean Caroll but found Trump GUILTY of defaming her. I’m sorry but if someone falsely accuses you of rape I think you have a right to trash them pretty thoroughly. False rape allegations should come with a huge jail sentence! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 9, 2023

Conservative Robby Starbuck tweeted that Trump had "a right to trash" Carroll for the rape allegations.

"I'm sorry but if someone falsely accuses you of rape I think you have a right to trash them pretty thoroughly," Starbuck wrote. "False rape allegations should come with a huge jail sentence!"

Devout Trump and "America First" supporter Alex Bruesewitz tweeted that "Democrats in NY changed statute of limitation laws so E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump," alleging that Democrats—from the lawsuit donors to the judge and the jury—were part of a "witch hunt" that led to the decision.