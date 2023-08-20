U.S.

Trump Voters Trust Ex-President More Than Their Family and Friends: Poll

By
U.S. Us politics Donald Trump Poll 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump's supporters say they hold him as a source of true information over their family, friends, and religious leaders, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll out on Sunday.

Previous polling gives Trump a commanding lead over his Republican rivals in the race to be the party's 2024 presidential nominee. However, last week the former president was charged with 13 counts in an indictment by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, related to claims he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome in the state, which he has denied.

Meanwhile, Trump has already pled not guilty to a series of indictments concerning allegations he orchestrated the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, and used illegal tactics in a bid to overturn the 2020 election when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump is seen in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 13. Trump's supporters say they hold him as a source of true information over their family, friends, and religious leaders, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll out on Sunday. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

In the CBS News/YouGov survey, Trump voters were asked to pick who they feel tells them the truth. Trump gathered 71 percent of the vote, friends and family gathered 63 percent, conservative media figures had 56 percent, and religious leaders gathered 42 percent. The poll was conducted between August 16-18 and interviewed 2,061 U.S. adult residents. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 points for the sample overall.

Brian Klaas, an associate professor of global politics at University College London, reacted to the poll on Sunday writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trump voters believe Trump is more likely to tell them the truth than their friends and family. Again: to understand the modern GOP, you need to understand what an authoritarian cult of personality is, because that's what it has become."

Tom Nichols, staff writer for The Atlantic, also posted to X in response to the poll and wrote, "Insanely cultish."

The new poll also found the former president now holds his largest lead yet over Florida Governor and 2024 Republican candidate Ron DeSantis, with Trump gathering 62 percent of the vote in a potential GOP primary compared to DeSantis's 16 percent.

Political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins told Newsweek on Sunday that the "poll demonstrates the extent to which voters are locked in and their minds are already made up."

He continued: "The opinions of the Republican base about Trump were set in stone a long time ago, so they're going to dismiss any negative information about him, even if that information comes from family members or friends. In the eyes of the Republican base, the indictments are turning Trump into a martyr. He has managed to convince his base that the indictments against him are really attacks on them and their beliefs. As a result, they are going to trust him as their primary source of information above all others."

The poll also indicated that Trump voters cite the former president's ongoing legal troubles as yet one more reason to show him support.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC