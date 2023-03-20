Trump Warns DeSantis He Could Be Next to Face 'False Accusations'

Donald Trump issued a warning to his potential 2024 presidential election rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on Truth Social Monday afternoon.

Former president Donald Trump issued a warning for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Truth Social social media platform Monday afternoon.

Trump, who announced his third campaign for president in November, has increasingly grown critical of DeSantis, his biggest contender in the Republican primary polls, even though DeSantis hasn't announced a 2024 presidential bid. Anticipation about his potential campaign is building, and he often appears in the national spotlight, frequently as a subject of Trump's verbal warfare.

Recently, DeSantis was subjected to scrutiny when MAGA Inc., a political action committee (PAC) supporting Trump, requested that the Florida Commission on Ethics investigate DeSantis for running a shadow presidential campaign and violating state election laws. Trump previously fueled a rumor that DeSantis partied with underage girls while he worked as a high school teacher in Georgia.

The rumor, which is often accompanied by a photo of a man posing with three women, resurfaced on Monday as Trump awaits news of whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—who has been investigating Trump's alleged involvement in paying $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair—will issue an indictment for the former president.

Trump warned DeSantis that the governor could share a similar fate as coverage ramps up before a highly anticipated presidential campaign announcement.

"Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he's unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are 'underage' (or possibly a man!). I'm sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!" Trump posted on Truth Social, sharing a link to a MeidasTouch story about DeSantis partying with underage girls.

MeidasTouch is a liberal PAC formed in 2020 to stop Trump's reelection. News on its site frequently targets Republicans.

Trump is facing his own legal battles and drama. He posted on Truth Social on Saturday that he believed he would be arrested Tuesday in connection with Bragg's investigation. Trump faces a separate battle in Georgia after a special grand jury investigated his alleged involvement in meddling with the 2020 election.

Trump maintains that he has been unfairly targeted in the legal battles, often referring to the efforts as a "witch hunt" against him.

DeSantis has dismissed Trump's claims in the past when the rumor has surfaced.

"I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden...I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans," DeSantis told reporters in February after Trump shared the same image on social media.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign and DeSantis' press office by email for comment.