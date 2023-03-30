Trump's Family Reacts to His Indictment

Donald Trump's family has reacted with fury to news that the former president has been criminally indicted in New York City.

Trump, who is seeking a second term in the White House in 2024, became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges on Thursday after the grand jury tied to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation voted to indict him over his alleged role in paying hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president is also facing potential criminal charges in Georgia and at the federal level. He has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the New York indictment as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Family members, including sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, also blasted the decision as politically motivated on social media.

Donald Trump Jr., left, and Eric Trump, right, on Thursday took to social media in defense of their father, ex-President Donald Trump, who became the first former president in U.S. history to face a criminal indictment. Alex Wong/Getty; Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

"This isn't just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump," Trump Jr. tweeted. "The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!! #MAGA"

"We all know that the RINOs ['Republicans in name only'] are secretly happy about the indictment, but the fascist left won't stop with Trump," he added in a later tweet. "They're power-hungry & will do anything to crush their political opponents. If we're ever going to save our country, the entire GOP needs to finally figure that out."

As an episode of his Triggered podcast streamed just after the indictment was handed down, Trump Jr. described the action as "Communist-level s***."

"This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot—it would make them blush," he said. "Its so flagrant, its so crazed."

"This is third world prosecutorial misconduct," tweeted Eric Trump. "It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year."

"This is what you get for giving a crooked politician 1 million dollars," he added. "Alvin Bragg is a Soros puppet..."

"We overcame the Russia hoax," tweeted Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee. "We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will OVERCOME Alvin Bragg's political prosecution. Just remember, they're only after Trump because he fights for YOU!"

Newsweek has reached out via email to Bragg's office for comment.

Other members of the former president's family, such as ex-first lady Melania Trump, had yet to comment on the indictment at the time of publication. At least one family member who did weigh in appeared to be celebrating the news.

"I think it's time to say 'Uncle,' tweeted the former president's estranged niece Mary Trump.