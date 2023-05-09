Tucker Carlson Fans Turn on Kayleigh McEnany for Taking Over: 'Big Mistake'

Tucker Carlson's supporters have lashed out at the news that Kayleigh McEnany will be taking over the controversial former Fox News host's 8 p.m. timeslot on the network, with many declaring they'll be switching to other news channels.

McEnany, who served as White House press secretary during Donald Trump's presidency, announced that she'll be temporarily replacing Carlson with a tweet published on May 4, saying she was "honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on @FoxNews at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! Set your DVR."

"Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!," she added.

Her tweet followed reporting by Mediaite that Trump's former White House press secretary "will become the third interim host of the timeslot" left free by Carlson's departure last month. A 10-second-long video advertising McEnany's new role at Fox News later shared on Twitter by the former White House press secretary promises McEnany's "honest insights on the tough topics."

In this photo, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Neither Carlson nor Fox News has specified the exact reasons for the host's departure from the network, though many have pointed out that the company's announcement came only days after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The Associated Press and other news media reported that Carlson was "fired" by Fox News.

After Carlson's departure, the network announced that a rotating cast of personalities would host the show on 8 p.m. until a permanent host takes over the timeslot. Deadline called the temporarily replacements "on-air auditions" for the role.

What's certain is that Carlson's departure from Fox News angered his many supporters, who have called for a boycott of the network and are now doubling down on their attacks since McEnany—who joined Fox News in March 2021—announced she'll be temporarily replacing the former host.

Responses to her tweets about her show on Fox News' 8 p.m. slot are filled with comments that range from a simple "no" to those calling her a "turncoat" and "sold out." Similar comments are coming from people who say they generally support McEnany and appreciate her work as Trump's White House press secretary, but still disagree with her choice to replace Carlson.

"Can't bring myself to betray @TuckerCarlson as much as I appreciate your commentary, sorry," wrote one Twitter user. "Thank you but I refuse to support FOX in any manner. You Independently, no prob. I'll hear about the highlights," wrote another.

"Kayleigh, I love ya, but No.. I'm a Bit surprised you'd take a shot like that.. I was Fox's biggest fan.. So they should listen to this.. Fox has Not been on my TV since Tuckers firing.. The smear campaign ended any chance of my coming back..," tweeted another.

"Hard no! Big mistake Kayleigh," wrote another Twitter user.

Others were more critical of McEnany. "Dear Kayleigh, how can it be an honor to host Tucker's slot after Fox not only fired him, but they are actively trying to ruin him!? NO NO NO!," wrote one Twitter user.

Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment by email.