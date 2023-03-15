UFOs Identified After Video Viewed Nearly Half a Million Times

A video of two bizarre sets of lights spotted floating through the sky above Montreal has gone viral, racking up 434,000 views on Twitter.

The video, posted by the account @LatestUFOs, shows two sets of four lights flying in a triangle formation above the Canadian city, 12 minutes apart.

"What the f***, that is not a goddamn airplane – why the f*** is it so f****** close? What the actual f*** is that? What the f***?," the person behind the camera can be heard saying as they watch the first set of lights.

"I'm shaking right now, I'm not even gonna lie, I'm f****** shaking. That s*** did not look like a f****** airplane, but that was really f***ing close to the ground and I am not near an airport."

Twelve minutes later as the second set flies by, the person said: "That one sounded more like multiple planes, but the other one had a very deep humming, and there's no base nearby—I don't know what's going on."

UFOs, also known as UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) are aerial objects that cannot be immediately explained. These strange phenomena have captured the imaginations of people around the world for hundreds of years, and are often associated with visiting alien species or government subterfuge.

"The majority of UAPs can be accounted for as balloons, drones, or drifting aerial junk. In some cases, the visual impression is impacted by 'perspective bias,' where a slow nearby object looks like a large, rapid, distant object," Joshua Semeter, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the Center for Space Physics at Boston University, previously told Newsweek.

"That said, there is a small percentage of observations that remain unexplained. These cases generally involve an object that exhibits unusual flight characteristics—for instance, rapid acceleration, rapid velocity, or extreme maneuverability—characteristics that cannot readily be accounted for through known technologies," said Semeter, who is also a member of NASA's independent panel to study UAPs.

On Tuesday, the lights were identified by a UFO (unidentified flying object) fact check account named @ufoofinterest as Canadian military helicopters flying in formation.

Sure, those were military exercise by Royal Canadian Air Force with four Bell CH-146 Griffon. — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) March 14, 2023

"Those were military exercise by Royal Canadian Air Force with four Bell CH-146 Griffon," tweeted @ufoofinterest in response to the viral video.

The Montreal lights come in the wake of several bizarre sightings over the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. On February 1, a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the U.S. and eventually shot down off the coast of South Carolina, followed by three more unknown objects shot down over Deadhorse, Alaska, on February 10, above the Yukon in Canada on February 11, and above Lake Huron on February 12, respectively.

