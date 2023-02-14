Full List of Every UFO Spotted Around The World This Year

While the White House has confirmed that the U.S. air force has been shooting down unidentified flying objects (UFOs) across the country, other countries around the world have had to deal with similar issues in 2023.

In the U.S., the current spate of sightings began when a UFO was spotted on February 1. It initially caused concern before it was later identified as a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon and shot down on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina.

On Friday, February 10 another unidentified object was spotted and shot down over northern Alaska.

Then a "radar anomaly" was detected and shot down on Saturday, February 11 over northern Montana. However, no object has yet been recovered.

On Sunday, a UFO was spotted over Canada's Yukon territory and shot down by the U.S. air force and on the same day the White House confirmed that the military had destroyed another unidentified object near Lake Huron in Michigan.

A senior White House administration official described this object as having "an octagonal shape" and "strings hanging from it with no discernible payload."

Elsewhere, Chinese authorities confirmed that they were planning to shoot down an unidentified flying object that had been sighted in the skies near Shandong Province.

On Sunday, the state-run Global Times newspaper said authorities were preparing to shoot the object down. It is not clear whether this has already taken place, however.

In a tweet, the newspaper wrote:" Local maritime authorities in East China's Shandong Province announced on Sunday that they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the coastal city of Rizhao in the province and were preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen to be safe via messages."

At the very beginning of the year, a regional governor in Russia said the Kremlin had decided to destroy a UFO that had been sighted on January 3.

Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram that "the decision was taken to liquidate" a ball-shaped object that was flying at an altitude estimated at one and a half miles above the village of Sultan-Saly in Russia's Rostov region.

He added that he wanted concerned locals to remain calm, despite their questions.

Local news outlet Privyet Rostov also explained that there had been a UFO sighting and in a headline said: "A UFO in the form of a ball was shot down in the sky."

The region where the UFO was spotted is considered to be of strategic value for the war in Ukraine as it borders the Sea of Azov, which is bounded by Russia on the east, and by Ukraine on the northwest and southwest.

Newsweek has contacted the ministries of foreign affairs for Russia and China, as well as the White House, for comment.