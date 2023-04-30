Home & Garden

Internet Amazed as Couple Finds 'Creepy' Feature Under Kitchen Floor

By
Home & Garden Interior Design Viral video TikTok

A video about a mysterious "creepy" well discovered in a 19th-century home that's being renovated has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 886,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted by @victoriahouseinthehillls, a TikTok account charting the renovation of the Victorian house set in a small village in the Malvern Hills of England.

Emma Harrison and her partner Rhys Stainer completed the deal on their new home a few weeks ago and went "straight into renovations," she told Newsweek.

The couple spotted the well, which is "in amazing condition," during the viewing of the house, which will be getting a nearly $124,900 facelift, according to Harrison.

View of a well in Victorian home.
A view of the well located in the middle of the kitchen of the Victorian home.

She said they're hoping to give the well, which is located in the middle of the kitchen, "the attention it deserves" and see if they discover "any hidden gems down there" as well.

While the age and history of the well is unknown, Harrison said the property was originally built as a house and shop in 1897.

Money spent on home renovations in the U.S. grew by 15 percent in 2020 from the year prior, recording a median spend of $15,000 in 2020, according to a survey of more than 75,000 U.S. homeowners aged 18 and older conducted by Houzz (a home design website).

Kitchen renovations were reported to be the most popular among homeowners doing renovations. The median spend for such projects has remained flat for the past few years. But "investment on major remodels of large kitchens" rose by 14 percent from $35,000 in 2019 to $40,000 in 2020, the survey found.

Old and modern pictures of Victorian home.
A view of the exterior of the Victorian home circa 1900s (left) and present day (right).

Harrison said the couple "fell in love" with the house when they first saw it "because of all of the quirky features you uncover."

She said: "It's a beautiful house but needs a full renovation as it's just got a little tired and needs lots of TLC." Kitchen renovations will start next month and are looking to put a glass top over the well and lighting to "make it a real feature."

The well was "one of the coolest features we found" when they viewed the home, Harrison said in the latest video, as Stainer was seen lifting a floorboard and a metal cover to reveal the opening of the well.

According to the video, the couple tied a red mug to the end of a long piece of string and lowered it down into the well to "see if we can hit the bottom."

She said: "We've seen a couple of these wells online but nothing quite prepares you for them. They're really cool but they're also really creepy."

The footage later showed the mug being pulled up and out of the well, which was found to be "20 feet deep, which is just crazy," Harrison noted.

Asked in a later comment whether the well smelled, she replied: "Surprisingly not at all!"

The couple are planning to post more videos about their exploration of the well, "seeing if we can find any hidden gems down there."

The well was among the several "weird things" that came with the couple's new Victorian home, according to a previous video shared by the original poster.

" A big ol' creepy cellar" and a utility space with "no ceiling, half a shower and a toilet in the middle of the room" as well as "some interestingly colored walls and fireplaces," were among the other unusual features that came with the house.

Image of a Victorian home circa 1900.
A picture of the area around the Victorian home circa 1900s. The historic property was originally built as a house and shop back in 1897.

'Kind of Scary'

Several users on TikTok were impressed by the well feature, while others were not as convinced.

Lox RingaKati wrote: "Yeeah that'll be cool with lights and glass top..."

Drew said: "Well well well that'll make a nice feature."

User preza agreed, saying: "Well that's amazing," and Harry noted: "That's well cool."

Others imagined some darker scenarios playing out with the well in the home.

Lucy Maria said: "That's kind of scary."

Rikardo963 wrote: "It's all fun and games until what is living in there comes to visit you while you are sleeping."

User hay_l3y_26 claimed: "You just know people died in that well."

Some said it reminded them of The Ring film series, which features a scene where the ghost of a young girl crawls out of a well.

Kimmy said "I have 'The ring ' vibes, So cool yet so spooky."

Do you have a similar video to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC