A video about a mysterious "creepy" well discovered in a 19th-century home that's being renovated has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 886,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted by @victoriahouseinthehillls, a TikTok account charting the renovation of the Victorian house set in a small village in the Malvern Hills of England.

Emma Harrison and her partner Rhys Stainer completed the deal on their new home a few weeks ago and went "straight into renovations," she told Newsweek.

The couple spotted the well, which is "in amazing condition," during the viewing of the house, which will be getting a nearly $124,900 facelift, according to Harrison.

A view of the well located in the middle of the kitchen of the Victorian home.

She said they're hoping to give the well, which is located in the middle of the kitchen, "the attention it deserves" and see if they discover "any hidden gems down there" as well.

While the age and history of the well is unknown, Harrison said the property was originally built as a house and shop in 1897.

Money spent on home renovations in the U.S. grew by 15 percent in 2020 from the year prior, recording a median spend of $15,000 in 2020, according to a survey of more than 75,000 U.S. homeowners aged 18 and older conducted by Houzz (a home design website).

Kitchen renovations were reported to be the most popular among homeowners doing renovations. The median spend for such projects has remained flat for the past few years. But "investment on major remodels of large kitchens" rose by 14 percent from $35,000 in 2019 to $40,000 in 2020, the survey found.

A view of the exterior of the Victorian home circa 1900s (left) and present day (right).

Harrison said the couple "fell in love" with the house when they first saw it "because of all of the quirky features you uncover."

She said: "It's a beautiful house but needs a full renovation as it's just got a little tired and needs lots of TLC." Kitchen renovations will start next month and are looking to put a glass top over the well and lighting to "make it a real feature."

The well was "one of the coolest features we found" when they viewed the home, Harrison said in the latest video, as Stainer was seen lifting a floorboard and a metal cover to reveal the opening of the well.

According to the video, the couple tied a red mug to the end of a long piece of string and lowered it down into the well to "see if we can hit the bottom."

She said: "We've seen a couple of these wells online but nothing quite prepares you for them. They're really cool but they're also really creepy."

The footage later showed the mug being pulled up and out of the well, which was found to be "20 feet deep, which is just crazy," Harrison noted.

Asked in a later comment whether the well smelled, she replied: "Surprisingly not at all!"

The couple are planning to post more videos about their exploration of the well, "seeing if we can find any hidden gems down there."

The well was among the several "weird things" that came with the couple's new Victorian home, according to a previous video shared by the original poster.

" A big ol' creepy cellar" and a utility space with "no ceiling, half a shower and a toilet in the middle of the room" as well as "some interestingly colored walls and fireplaces," were among the other unusual features that came with the house.

A picture of the area around the Victorian home circa 1900s. The historic property was originally built as a house and shop back in 1897.

'Kind of Scary'

Several users on TikTok were impressed by the well feature, while others were not as convinced.

Lox RingaKati wrote: "Yeeah that'll be cool with lights and glass top..."

Drew said: "Well well well that'll make a nice feature."

User preza agreed, saying: "Well that's amazing," and Harry noted: "That's well cool."

Others imagined some darker scenarios playing out with the well in the home.

Lucy Maria said: "That's kind of scary."

Rikardo963 wrote: "It's all fun and games until what is living in there comes to visit you while you are sleeping."

User hay_l3y_26 claimed: "You just know people died in that well."

Some said it reminded them of The Ring film series, which features a scene where the ghost of a young girl crawls out of a well.

Kimmy said "I have 'The ring ' vibes, So cool yet so spooky."

