Ukraine's Aerial Strength Bolstered by MiG-29 Fighter Jet Arrivals

Poland has handed over 10 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Warsaw's defense minister has said, ahead of a long-anticipated spring counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, Mariusz Blaszczak told the media on Monday that to date, "we delivered 10 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine."

"We want to support Ukraine as soon as possible," Blaszczak said, adding that "Russia is dangerous."

Newsweek has reached out to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

In March, Poland became the first NATO nation to pledge the Soviet-era fighter jets, saying it would send four of the fighter aircraft to Kyiv. Further aircraft would be serviced and repaired before heading to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said. Poland had 28 MiG-29s, also known as "Fulcrum" aircraft, as of the start of the year, according to The Military Balance 2023, the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank's annual assessment of nations' military capabilities.

In March, Slovakia announced it would send 13 of the jets to Ukraine, with Prime Minister Eduard Heger saying Bratislava would be "on the right side of history." Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad then confirmed in a post to social media on April 17 that the 13 aircraft had arrived in Ukraine.

MiG-29 fighter jets of the Polish Air Force take part in a NATO shielding exercise in Poland. Warsaw has sent 10 MiG-29s to Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Monday. Omar Marques/Getty Images

But many of Kyiv's allies have resisted committing aircraft to Ukraine, and do not have stocks of the Soviet-era fighters that have long been part of Kyiv's military inventory.

"We are not trying to put pressure on our allies, we only try to encourage them to support Ukraine," Blaszczak added.

Ahead of announcing the move by Poland, Duda said that Ukrainian pilots would be "ready to use those planes instantly." The fourth-generation, twin-engine MiG-29s are already familiar to Ukrainian pilots and have been used throughout the war effort against Russia.

This is a key advantage of the MiG-29s, experts say. Kyiv does have "pilots who are experienced in operating them, who they can put into those airframes immediately," David Jordan, co-director of the Freeman Air and Space Institute at King's College London, U.K., previously told Newsweek.

However, this was "far more symbolic as a gesture than it is actually improving the ability of the Ukrainians to wage war in the air with the Russians," former British Air Commodore Andrew Curtis told Newsweek in March.

However, Ukraine has long called for advanced, Western-made fighter jets, such as the F-16, although Washington and other Western allies have resisted committing such aircraft to Kyiv.

The move would mark a "fundamental shift" for Ukraine's air force in several ways, experts told Newsweek earlier this year, and while they could ultimately offer upgraded capabilities, there are several obstacles to quickly integrating these new planes into Ukraine's armed forces.

"Giving Ukraine F-16s will deter Russia rather than 'provoke' it," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 27, adding: "Time to take this step."

The promised MiG-29s have arrived in Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive operations, although Kyiv has refused to divulge details of how its military plans to push back Moscow's forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that Kyiv would not delay its upcoming counteroffensive because of a lack of F-16s.