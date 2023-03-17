Ukraine Receives Fighter Jet Boost as Another 13 MiGs Sent by Europe

Slovakia has announced it will send Ukraine 13 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to assist the war-torn country in the conflict started by Russia just over a year ago.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger made the announcement on Friday, saying "promises must be kept."

The leader said on Twitter that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, he said his country would "do our best."

Zelensky has been asking the West for months for fighter jets to assist in the war. The U.S. and the U.K. have so far ruled out sending advanced fighter jets to Ukraine.

The announcement comes a day after Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Warsaw will send Ukraine four Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets over the coming days.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country could be providing the aircraft to Kyiv "in the coming four to six weeks."

Last week, Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said "it is time to make a decision" about sending MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no room for Slovak politicking," he said on March 9.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.