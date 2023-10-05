What Ukraine's First Lady Told Kate Middleton in Message

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska sent a personal message of thanks to the Princess of Wales on Wednesday, after the royal visited a community center in England organizing humanitarian aid for those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kate visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell near her home in Windsor, Berkshire, on Wednesday, to mark the organization's first anniversary.

"Vsi razom" in Ukrainian translates to "all together" in English. The princess spent time meeting with Ukrainians who had been displaced due to the war, as well as packing aid parcels and discussing the hub's work with local children.

After the engagement, Kensington Palace posted photographs of the event to its social-media channels with the caption: "'Vsi Razom' means 'All Together' in Ukrainian, and the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell lives up to its name."

The Princess of Wales (left) and Olena Zelenska sit together at Buckingham Palace, London, September 18, 2022. The first lady sent Kate a message of thanks after the royal attended a community center sending aid to Ukrainians on Wednesday. Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images

To this, first lady Zelenska issued a personal response, writing on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, thanking Kate, whom she has met on a number of occasions since 2020.

"Your attention and support means a lot to the whole. Thank you @KensingtonRoyal and the people of for all the warmth you give to our people," Zelenska posted. "It is a priceless feeling that we are truly all together in this, no matter what."

Your attention and support means a lot to the whole 🇺🇦. Thank you @KensingtonRoyal and the people of 🇬🇧 for all the warmth you give to our people. It is a priceless feeling that we are truly all together in this, no matter what. https://t.co/KBthRzbptD — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) October 4, 2023

Kate and Zelenska have had several interactions over the past three years, beginning in 2020, when she and Prince William greeted the Ukrainian first lady and President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The presidential couple were in Britain as part of a wider European goodwill tour to meet with leaders to discuss the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In February 2022, when the war began, Kate and William joined other members of the royal family in vocalizing support for the Ukrainian people.

In a statement issued, the couple wrote on X: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

President Zelensky sent a message of thanks in return.

The Princess of Wales (center) poses with first lady of the United States Jill Biden (left) and first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (right) at a Buckingham Palace reception marking the coronation of King Charles III, May 5, 2023. Kate and Zelenska have met on many occasions since 2020. Kensington Palace

In the years since the war began, the first lady has become a representative for Ukraine at major world events, which have included royal milestone events in Britain.

In September 2022, Zelenska attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Formally welcoming the first lady was Kate's first solo duty after taking on the elevated royal title of Princess of Wales.

On the day before the funeral, Kate met with Zelenska at Buckingham Palace, photos of which were published showing the two women seated in conversation.

Kate was again reunited with Zelenska in May 2023, at the celebratory events held to mark King Charles III's coronation.

At a pre-coronation reception held for world leaders and their representatives attending the historic event, an official portrait of Kate, Zelenska and first lady of the United States Jill Biden was released.

