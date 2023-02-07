Ukraine To Receive 100 More Leopard 1 Tanks as War Rolls Into Second Year

More battle tanks have been pledged from European countries to Ukraine as its war against Russian aggression toils into the 1-year mark in a couple of weeks.

The Netherlands and Denmark both pledged with Germany on Tuesday to send more than 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks to Ukraine.

"The Netherlands, together with Germany and Denmark, will ensure the supply of at least a hundred Leopard-1A5 battle tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainians need them to resist Russian aggression. The Netherlands will make a financial contribution and help with personnel," the Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra said.

This coincides with other western countries sending tanks, and their training, to Ukraine as the war of Russian aggression rapidly approaches its 1-year mark.

"We remain determined to support Ukraine in their fight against the Russian aggression," Hoekstra said.

The defense ministers of these countries released a statement Tuesday affirming the "joint initiative" between them.

Together with Germany and Denmark, the Netherlands are providing Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks from industrial stocks. We remain determined to support

President Joe Biden last month announced the U.S. would deliver 31 M1 Abrams thanks to Ukraine, just hours before Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress.

In all, the number of tanks offered to Ukraine are growing, from German tanks to other financial gifts from the U.S.

"In the following months, Ukraine will receive at least a hundred Leopard 1A5s, including the necessary logistical support and training. Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are providing modernized tanks from industrial warehouses, the first will be provided in a few months... The initiative includes training on the Leopard-1A5, as well as the provision of spare parts and ammunition," it states from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany agreement.

This time last year, Russia began amassing troops along the Ukrainian border, particularly along Ukraine's eastern and northeastern boundaries. Russia this time last year also held training exercises with the Belarusian military on Ukraine's northwest border, and a Russian invasion seemed evident.

Russian forces have reportedly lost 25 tanks in the past two days, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.

Russia has reportedly lost more than 133,000 troops since the war began almost one year ago.

The war will hit its one-year mark on February 24, and the amount of Russian losses keep mounting at a rapid rate. The Ukraine Defense Ministry stated Tuesday that 1,030 Russian soldiers died the previous day, bringing the total to 133,190 dead Russian soldiers on the war's 349th day.

