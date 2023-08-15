Odesa Video Reveals Why Ukraine Is Burning Through Ammunition

Powerful new night-time footage from Ukraine's Black Sea coast shows Kyiv's fighters burning through ammunition to intercept barrages of Russian attacks on Odesa.

The clip, widely shared on social media, appears to show tracer fire from small-caliber, rapid-fire anti-aircraft weapons, military and weapons expert David Hambling told Newsweek, adding this could be the work of Berlin-supplied Gepard dual-cannon anti-aircraft guns firing around nine rounds per second each.

Newsweek could not independently verify this footage, and has reached out to Ukraine's General Staff for comment via email.

On Monday, Ukraine's regional governor for Odesa, Oleh Kiper, said Russia had attacked the port city with "three waves" of attacks overnight, totaling 15 one-way attack drones and eight sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles.

Employees watch emergency services spraying water on the burnt out structure of a supermarket destroyed as a result of a night strike in Odesa on August 14, 2023. Russia regularly targets Ukraine with missile and drone strikes, increasingly focused on the Black Sea region after Moscow failed to extend the Black Sea grain deal last month. OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia regularly targets Ukraine with missile and drone strikes, increasingly focused on the Black Sea region after Moscow failed to extend the Black Sea grain deal last month. Ukraine has consistently appealed for more air defense systems from its Western allies to shield its cities and infrastructure from Russian drone and missile strikes, and for increased ammunition supplies.

"Our air defense forces destroyed everything," Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding debris and blast waves had damaged a number of buildings and cars, as well as sparking a handful of fires.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s Odesa with 15 kamikaze UAVs and 8 Kalibr cruise missiles overnight. pic.twitter.com/sos2UXrFwy — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 14, 2023

Mykola Oleschuk, the head of Ukraine's air force, shared separate footage on Monday showing what he said was the German-made Gepard anti-aircraft gun and a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system working in the early hours of Monday morning in Odesa.

Small-caliber weapons systems such as the Gepard, "can be highly effective against low, slow-flying drones," Hambling said, although will work far less well when pitted against a much faster cruise missile.

However, "defenders may hope that, if they get alerts of incoming missiles at low altitude, they can put up a 'wall of steel' with some chance of hitting them," Hambling argued.

Germany has provided 46 of the self-propelled Gepard anti-aircraft guns, as well as more than 21,000 rounds of ammunition. Modern systems like the Gepard often do have radar-guided systems as well, which "have a much better chance against cruise missiles," but also need a brief period of line-of-sight, Hambling added.

The three-person Gepard is an armored, all-weather self-propelled anti-aircraft gun with two 35mm machine guns, built on the same chassis as a Leopard 1 main battle tank.

Ukraine's Culture Ministry said on Monday that Russian overnight strikes on Odesa had damaged around 30 cultural heritage monuments, including the city's National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

In late July, a Russian missile hit Odesa's Orthodox Christian Transfiguration Cathedral after what Ukrainian officials said was a 19-missile wave of strikes.

The strikes "practically destroyed the largest cathedral in the south of Ukraine," Odesa's military administration said on Telegram. Russia denied responsibility for striking the cathedral, blaming a Ukrainian air defense missile.