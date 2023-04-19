Ukraine Downs 10 Shahed Drones During Overnight Odessa Assault

Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) sparked a fire in Ukraine's southern Odessa region.

Russian forces attacked using the Shahed-136 and smaller Shahed-131 drones from the south overnight, Ukraine's Air Force Command said in a statement on Wednesday. Ukraine's Air Command "South" destroyed 10 out the 12 launched drones, it claimed.

Writing on Telegram, Ukrainian authorities in Odessa said an infrastructure facility was hit during the attacks, publishing dramatic images of firefighters combating the blaze.

"Fire rescue services quickly extinguished the fire," Ukraine's administration in Odessa said, and no injuries were reported.

A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022. Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, which are a common sight for Ukrainian residents. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

The Iranian-made Shahed drones quickly became a common sight in Ukraine as full-scale war broke out early last year. Many regions of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, have been targeted in drone strikes.

The "kamikaze" drones are equipped with shattering or exploding warheads that detonate as the UAVs approach their target. Iran initially denied supplying the drones to Russia, before admitting it had sent a "small number of drones months before the Ukraine war."

Russian forces have used the drones to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with Ukrainian fighters often using large-caliber machine guns to shoot them down, Kyiv's military said. The drones are inexpensive for Russia to use, and can have a strong psychological impact on targeted populations.

⚡️ The russian troops attacked the Odesa region with a kamikaze drone type "Shahed-131/136" at night. 10 of the 12 drones were destroyed by air defense forces, reports the OC “Pivden” (South). pic.twitter.com/fE6G5T89Tr — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) April 19, 2023

Ukraine's Air Command "South" said in a statement on Wednesday that it was grateful to the area's residents, who "joined the protection of the sky" by using an application to report drone and missile strikes across the country. Ukrainian citizens can report sightings of incoming projectiles via their phone, sending the information to the military.

The Shahed drones are frequently reported in urban areas, where they can be detected while emitting a low buzzing sound and traveling at slow speeds.

This makes it simple for Ukrainian air defenses to target the incoming drones, but only if they spot them in time, experts previously told Newsweek.

"When you find them, you shoot them. If you don't see them, you can't shoot them. And mostly you don't see them," according to Uzi Rubin, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

Drones have also been widely used by Ukrainian forces, dubbed by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's internal ministry, as "the super weapon here."

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's defense ministry for comment via email.