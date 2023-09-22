World

Ukraine War Map Shows Crimea Strikes Amid Black Sea Headquarters Damage

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Crimea Russian military Ukrainian Military

Ukraine has successfully targeted over a dozen key points of Russian infrastructure throughout the Crimean Peninsula as Kyiv forges onward with its counteroffensive efforts to reclaim Moscow-occupied territory.

According to a map compiled by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukraine has struck 13 Russian targets on the peninsula over the past three months. Kyiv launched its counteroffensive in early June, and has made slow but steady progress in reclaiming territory in the southern and eastern portions of the country. One of its biggest targets, however, has been homing in on Crimea, a strategic base for Russia's military operations since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that it has successfully carried out a missile strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet Command headquarters in Sevastopol, a city in southern Crimea. Chief of Ukrainian Military Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told Voice of America that nine people were killed and 16 injured in the attack, including some Russian generals. Russian officials had initially reported that one service member had died in the attack, but later retracted the statement to say the soldier was "missing in action."

Ukrainian Strikes on Crimea September 22
A map from the Institute for the Study of War shows Ukraine's successful missile strikes carried out from June 22 through Friday in the Crimean Peninsula. Institute for the Study of War

The casualty list includes Russian Colonel General Olexandr Romanchuk, who Budanov reported was in "a very serious condition." The Ukrainian intelligence officer also claimed that Russian Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov was reported "unconscious" after the strike. Newsweek could not independently verify Budanov's claims. The Russian Ministry of Defense has been contacted for comment.

The attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters arrived a day after Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack across Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that it stopped the strike and intercepted 19 drones that were headed for the settlements of Novofedorivka, Saky, Yevpatoriya, Dzhankoi and Balaklava. Footage shared to Russian social media channels showed explosions and the sound of drones striking some of the settlements.

Ukraine has also carried out successful strikes against Russia's navy fleet stationed in Sevastopol, the strategic Kerch Bridge that connects Crimea to the rest of Russia, and damaged Moscow's air defense systems stationed in the peninsula. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously vowed that the war in Ukraine cannot end until all land is returned to Kyiv's control, including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine's former defense minister, previously told Newsweek that Ukraine's strategy in Crimea was to "demilitarize" the Kremlin's Black Sea Fleet.

"[Russia's] goal is basically to suffocate us economically," Zagorodnyuk said, who now serves as an adviser to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. "The only way to get out of this situation is to destroy the Black Sea Fleet, to destroy their capability to pursue the occupation of the Black Sea and restore freedom of navigation."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC