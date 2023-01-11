Fury as Bride Expects Uninvited Maid-of-Honor To Still Pay for Wedding Cake

A woman has turned to the internet for help with a moral quandary regarding her former friend's wedding, after she was uninvited from the big day.

The post was shared on Reddit by u/jisoojelly. It explained she was initially asked to be the maid of honor at her friend's wedding, however the friends fell out in the build-up to the big day and she was subsequently uninvited.

The user wrote: "I was supposed to be the maid of honor but she removed me from the wedding over a dispute regarding my makeup, hair and 'disinterest in the wedding'. She uninvited me from the wedding after I told friends my side of the story.

"I was responsible for the cake at the wedding but canceled the order because I was uninvited, and I wanted to be reimbursed for all my investments in this wedding."

She told the bride that the cake order had been canceled, but the replacement cake that the new maid of honor picked up "wasn't as nice" as the original.

Newsweek reached out to author, speaker and coach Teresa Lodato, founder of Becoming Aware, who said that "weddings are among the seven greatest stressors in life, right up there with the death of a loved one and divorce.

"The expectations that those involved can have only add to the stress. Having expectations or judgments is thought to contribute to the stress response, which can make even minor disagreements get blown out of proportion."

Speaking directly about this Reddit user's predicament, Lodato told Newsweek: "Had the maid of honor chosen her love for the bride over the pettiness of the argument, she could have avoided future complications. Canceling the wedding cake reveals how emotionally immature she is rather than highlighting the bride's stress and frustration."

The post, which was shared on January 9, has received 17,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 2,000 comments discussing whether this person was in the right or wrong with their actions.

The viral post continued: "The bride, groom and my sister (who attended) told me it was unfair to cancel the cake. My sister thinks I should have let them enjoy their special day and then later discussed getting my money back."

This user's concern regarding the expense of a friend's wedding is a valid consideration. Popular wedding planning website The Knot carried out a survey in 2021 that looked into various aspects of weddings, from costs to how they're planned and guest experience.

The survey found that 68 percent of guests would spend more money on weddings now, with the average cost incurred for guests rising from $120 in 2019 up to $160 in 2021. The survey also found that the overall cost for guests attending a wedding has risen to $460.

The top comment on the original post, which has over 30,000 upvotes, reads: "You don't disinvite someone from a wedding and STILL expect a gift."

Many Reddit users appear to disagree with what the experts have to say on this, with a vast majority of the comments suggesting the user's actions were fair and justified. While some comments were supportive, others managed to find the humor in the tale: "I guess you could say the bride wanted to have her cake and eat it too".

Newsweek reached out to u/jisoojelly for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

