'Breathtakingly Unprofessional' 5-Word Reply to Job Application Goes Viral

A man from New York has revealed the shocking five-word response he received after applying for a position as a "legal/Internet researcher."

In a post shared to Reddit under the handle jchao745, the applicant provided a screenshot of the single-sentence reply he got. A 25-year-old Asian American, who would rather not be named directly, jchao745 told Newsweek he had a "WTF moment" when he first read the response.

Finding a job can be a long and arduous task. According to research conducted by the recruitment website CareerBuilder, the average job seeker spends 11 hours a week searching for jobs.

But that's only half the battle. Once you find a potential role, there's the time and effort required to submit a first-rate application and resume. Then the waiting begins.

The five-word response to his application. The reply left the applicant angry and confused. jchao745

Sometimes you hear back straight away, but at other times the response can take a while. It could be good news, or bad, but it's rarely, if ever, like the response jchao745 found in his inbox after applying for a role he found on Upwork.

It was seeking for a "bookworm" who "will know their way around Google" to find contact info for "enterprise level clients" to work on an initial six-month contract. Jchao745 decided to put himself forward for the role.

"My prompt was very professional. I introduced myself, touched on my qualifications and previous experience, and expressed interest in forming a partnership," he said.

A little while after, he got a response. "I get excited when I get replies, so reading this one completely took me off guard." The reply was a single sentence that simply read: "You look like a baby."

Jchao745 was confused. "It made no sense," he said. "My guess is they looked at my profile picture and expressed what they thought of it. However, why anyone would do that in the first place is beyond me."

He said the reply left him with "mixed feelings of confusion, anger, and vindication." His first thought was: "Why was how I looked important?" followed by "F*** you for using my appearance against me!" followed by: "Actually, thank you, because I pride myself in looking young!"

He briefly considered responding. "I had many ideas of how to reply back, such as responding professionally to maybe salvaging the opportunity, cracking a joke to play the situation to my advantage, or insulting him back to even things out," he said. "I never responded in the end and instead reported his message to Upwork for unprofessionalism and posted about it on Reddit."

The Reddit post got a huge response, earning over 16,000 upvotes and a glut of comments condemning the employer's message. "That was breathtakingly unprofessional," one wrote. "I would argue it's age discrimination" another said. A third added: "Take it as a sign that this isn't the job for you. I would never want to work for someone like this."

Jchao745 decided the employer was "not worthy of a response." He said: "I'm not interested in working for someone who replies like that nor are they worth the effort for a retort."

He's not surprised the post got a huge response on Reddit either. "Nowadays, people are more conscious about what it means to work," he said. "Whether it's about pay, work-life balance, benefits, etc, people are more concerned about what employees deserve from employers rather than what employees can do for employers."

Jchao745 continued: "This extends to recruitment and what I experienced was such a blatant violation of what it means to be treated fairly, let alone professionally."

Newsweek has contacted the employer involved for comment.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.