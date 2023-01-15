U.S. Provides Russia Sanctuary by Not Giving Kyiv Long Range Weapons: Gen.

Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges, a former commander of U.S. Army Europe, said on Saturday that Washington's "unwillingness" to send long range weapons to Ukraine is creating a "sanctuary" for Russia in its ongoing war in the Eastern European country.

"Sanctuary for Russian systems that are killing innocent Ukrainians is created by our unwillingness to provide weapons that have capability beyond the 90km of a GMLRS [Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System ] launched from HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System]," Hodges wrote on Twitter.

"ATACM's (300 km range) [Army Tactical Missile System], Gray Eagle drones, Small Diameter Bombs will deny Russia sanctuary," the retired Army officer added.

The former general was referencing a tweet by Marshall S. Billingslea, the former assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the Department of the Treasury, who urged President Joe Biden to send ATACMS munitions to Ukraine and apply more sanctions on Russia.

Sanctuary for Russian systems that are killing innocent Ukrainians is created by our unwillingness to provide weapons that have capability beyond the 90km of a GMLRS launched from HIMARS. ATACM’s (300km range), Gray Eagle drones, Small Diameter Bombs will deny Russia sanctuary. https://t.co/ToC4azCaol — Ben Hodges (@general_ben) January 15, 2023

"In response to today's horrific attack on Ukraine's civilians, @POTUS should announce that we will (finally) supply ATACMS munitions. Further, the Admin should just bite the bullet & issue both primary & secondary sanctions on all Russian energy transactions & all Russian banks," Billingslea tweeted on Saturday.

Russia on Saturday fired missiles at Ukraine, hitting a nine-story apartment block in Dnipro. At least 29 people were killed in the attack, Valentyn Reznichenko, the region's governor, said on Sunday on Telegram.

Additionally, 73 people were injured in the attack, including 13 children. More than 40 people were missing and 39 people have been rescued. Thirty of the injured remained hospitalized Sunday, and at least 12 were in critical condition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday on Telegram that one child were among those who died in the attack, and that more than 230 apartments were damaged.

The missiles also struck infrastructure facilities in the eastern region of Kharkiv, which borders Russia, and the Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is near to the border with Poland.

The U.S. and Western countries continue to provide Ukraine with economic and military aid to help Eastern European nation's forces fight Russia in the ongoing war.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a $3 billion package of military capabilities, to help Ukrainian forces. The package includes dozens of different weapons and defense mechanisms, such as howitzer missiles and anti-tank missiles. The U.S. previously sent military packages that include HIMARS and a Patriot air defense system. However, Biden previously said that the U.S. wouldn't send missiles that could easily strike Russia.

"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia," Biden said in May, Reuters reported.

In September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned the U.S. against sending longer-range weapons to Ukraine. "If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line, and will become a direct party to the conflict," she said.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about whether or not arming Ukraine could potentially affect U.S. defense due to a reported weapon shortages.

On Wednesday, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro told reporters on the sidelines of the 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Arlington, Virginia, that the U.S. needs to decide whether to arm itself or Ukraine.

"An admiral alluded to the US needing to choose between itself and Ukraine during a panel at the conference," Defense One editor Marcus Weisberger tweeted of Del Toro's comment.

Still, Ukraine believes that the West should continue to provide military assistance to its forces—urging NATO nations to expand their support in 2023.

Last weekend, Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. and a former foreign affairs minister, told Newsweek at the Ukrainian Embassy in London that including more advanced weapons in Western military aid packages is inevitable and crucial to prevent a frozen conflict.

"Let's bring it all up in a coordinated effort, and let's see what this can do," Prystaiko—who has also served as head of Ukraine's mission to NATO and ambassador to Canada—said about foreign aid.

"Maybe it will be a breakthrough somewhere in the south, or the whole front will move because of the additional artillery pieces and tanks and everything. So much so that the Russians will decide that enough is enough," he added.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.

Update 1/15/2023, 1:32 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.