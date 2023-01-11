Navy Secretary Warns U.S. May Run Out of Weapons for Its Defense

Within the next six months, the United States Navy may need to decide whether to arm itself or Ukraine due to a reported weapons shortage.

The comment was made Wednesday by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro to a group of reporters on the sidelines of the 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Arlington, Virginia, Defense One editor Marcus Weisberger reported.

Weisberger tweeted that although the bulk of American weapons given to Ukraine are land weapons and not naval weapons, Del Toro's concerns are shared by others.

"An admiral alluded to the US needing to choose between itself and Ukraine during a panel at the conference," he wrote.

Del Toro is one of the dozens of members of the military, defense industry and Congress at the conference held January 10 to 12 that featured discussions about national defense and security.

His comments follow concerns expressed by James G. Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral who formerly served as the NATO supreme allied commander for Europe from 2009 to 2013, over the weekend.

Stavridis predicted that a prolonged conflict between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders would continue throughout the winter with neither side gaining an upper hand.

"When I put it all together, more war to go," he said. "Ukrainians win it on the ground. Russians winning in the skies."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.