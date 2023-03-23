'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Has 'Sabotaged' Her Future Says TV Star

Spencer Pratt has accused Raquel Leviss of "sabotaging" her future on the series, ahead of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

The Andy Cohen-hosted reunion, which will go over the events of the Bravo show's latest season, is scheduled to film on March 23.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has made headlines recently due to the cheating scandal that was uncovered earlier in March. Viewers were left shocked when it was revealed that Leviss had embarked on a months-long affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval behind his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix's back.

The fallout of Leviss and Sandoval's affair will be shown in the second half of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, currently airing on Bravo, and the reunion, where Cohen is known to grill cast members and ask them questions from the public, will follow the season finale.

Pratt, who is no stranger to reality television having starred on The Hills and Big Brother, took to TikTok on March 23 to criticize a recent interview Leviss gave to TMZ.

The online news site posted a story the day before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was set to be filmed that featured a video of Leviss answering questions from a photographer outside of a nail salon.

In the clip, Leviss speaks about taking accountability for her actions and an attempted reconciliation with Madix, Sandoval's former girlfriend of almost ten years.

In his TikTok video, Pratt said that he had tried "to stay out of the Vanderpump drama," but, after seeing this new interview with Leviss, he "finally snapped."

Slamming the star for giving details of the cheating drama to TMZ before the Bravo reunion, Pratt said: "What were you thinking? The reunion is tonight. You were gonna have half a million dollars in lighting budget, hair, makeup, a beautiful gown, and you chose to pretend like TMZ randomly found you sitting in this chair in front of Blush Nail Bar?"

He continued: "Hopefully, Blush Nail Bar just paid you more than [the] God knows how much you just sabotaged on your re-up negotiations for a new season because you just burned Bravo so hard. You know how mad they are? You just gave this boring little version of whatever...I couldn't even finish the TMZ video. It was not good."

"You actually made me not want to tune in to the reunion because your story was so boring out in front of the nail bar," Pratt added.

The star concluded: "What were you thinking Raquel? I know you're not good at making choices, clearly, but this is where I just draw the line. Rookie mistake. I'm just...You know, a lot of people are very upset about the cheating. I obviously do not condone cheating, but I'm so upset."

Newsweek has contacted a representative for Leviss for comment.

Will Raquel Leviss Be on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion?

Fans had previously feared that Leviss would not attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion to avoid awkward questions about her romance with Sandoval.

On March 22, however, she confirmed on social media that she would, indeed, be attending filming.

"Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.