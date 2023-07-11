Vermont Flood Disaster Fears as Officials Warn Wrightsville Dam at Capacity

City officials in Vermont are warning residents that unprecedented levels of water in a crucial dam could see it fail, leading to a "potentially dangerous situation."

The Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier, the state's capital, only has 6 feet of storage capacity left before the water will exceed its capacity, City Manager William Fraser posted on Facebook within the past hour. The dam has never failed before, meaning "there is no precedent for potential damage."

The news comes as Vermont has been hit by severe flash flooding caused by a rainstorm, sparking road closures and evacuations.

Residents observe a flooded road on July 10, 2023, in Chester, Vermont after torrential rain battered the area. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Fraser's post online was headlined "Potentially Dangerous Situation," and went on to say: "The Wrightsville Dam only has 6 feet of storage capacity left. If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River. This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage. There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage. This will be particularly bad along the North Branch River corridor and into the downtown. Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining. People in at risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.

"The City has asked for swift water rescue assets to be moved into the area to assist when possible.

"As a precaution the City is moving the dispatch center to the Water Treatment Plant where we have already established operations jointly with Barre City. We will also move our full Emergency Operations Center to the Treatment Plant as well. Computer and radio systems at the Police Station may become incapacitated if floodwaters increase.

"Again, could be a dangerous situation."

Newsweek has reached out by email to the office of Governor Phil Scott for further information and comment.

This is a developing story.