Vets Baffled As Blind Cat Arrives With Mystery Illness They Can't Diagnose

A one-year-old cat who lost her sight and spent several months battling a mysterious illness that had vets baffled has found a new home.

Luna was one of close to 2,000 cats from Atlantic County, New Jersey, who was rescued thanks to the efforts of Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit animal welfare organization credited with introducing trap–neuter–return programs to the United States.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that around 3.2 million cats enter shelters in the U.S. every year. However, just 2.1 million shelter cats end up being adopted.

Unfortunately the sad reality is that, even aged just one, Luna was less likely to be adopted than she would be if she were still a kitten.

Luna the blind cat with the mystery illness. The one-year-old feline is on the road to recovery and looking for a new home. Alley Cat Allies

That conclusion comes after a study by Priceconomics, based on an analysis of adoption rates among over 80,000 pets listed on Petfinder. While just over 95 percent of kittens put up for adoption found homes, that percentage dropped to just over 80 among young cats.

Luna's situation was complicated further by her previous health issues. But, if there's one cat that knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds, it's Luna.

When she was first passed on to Alley Cat Allies for essential treatment, Coryn Julien, communications director at Alley Cat Allies, told Newsweek she was "partially blind and suffering from a condition veterinarians couldn't quite pinpoint."

"Luna had been surrendered by her previous caretaker, who wanted her to receive the best possible care," Julien said. "That caretaker first called the mayor's office in Atlantic City trying to find someone who could help Luna, and the mayor's office called Alley Cat Allies."

Alley Cat Allies runs weekly clinics for cats needing extra care or even treatment or surgery for severe medical issues. They cover the cost of these treatments and never turn cats away.

Luna benefited from this expert care for several weeks. Though sadly she was not been able to regain her sight, the young feline has adjusted well to her new way of life and, more importantly, appears to finally be over her mystery illness.

"Cats who are fully or partially blind can adapt very well, and Luna was no exception," Julien said. "She learned how to navigate her surroundings."

Despite adapting well to the setback of losing her sight, Luna's carers knew that the ultimate goal was to find her a forever home. Somewhere she could settle and gain a clear idea of her surroundings.

Incredibly, Luna eventually got exactly that and, despite the statistics, once again defied the odds to land a new family and forever home just a few days after being put up for adoption.

Now Luna is safe and happy in a new home. It's hard to know how many of her nine lives she used up during her journey to get this far, but one thing is certain: she's living her best life now.

