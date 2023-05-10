VHS of Dog Wedding From 1994 Has Internet Cry-Laughing: 'Beagles Love'

A VHS video of a dog wedding from nearly three decades ago has given the internet a glimpse into a bizarre instance from the 1990s.

In a viral TikTok clip, California-based comedian Matt McCarthy explained that he had found several weird VHS tapes as part of a hobby, but that one stood out. Answering a question, McCarthy said: "What's the weirdest thing you ever found on tape? People ask me all the time. The answer will always be the dog wedding."

As the grainy footage becomes more clear, the video shows two beagles, Gigi and Barney, sitting on two chairs while a man dressed as a reverend officiates their "wedding."

Beagles are among the most popular dogs in the U.S. and have been for several years, according to the American Kennel Club. "The beagle's fortune is in his adorable face, with its big brown or hazel eyes set off by long, houndy ears set low on a broad head," the AKC states.

"A breed described as 'merry' by its fanciers, beagles are loving and lovable, happy, and companionable, all qualities that make them excellent family dogs," the AKC adds.

In the video, with help from their owners, Gigi and Barney hold their paws together as the supposed reverend says the vows. He finishes by telling the "groom" that he can "lick" his "bride".

The clip then features singing from an Elvis impersonator as several other people watch on and give their thoughts on the dog wedding.

Both dogs are also treated to their own cake, and the VHS tape ends with a photo of Gigi and Barney in a heart-shaped frame.

McCarthy also said that the dogs would be celebrating their 29th anniversary this year, if they are still alive.

Since being shared on Tuesday, March 9, the TikTok post has attracted more than 460,000 views and almost 65,000 likes.

TikTok user Alexandra wrote: "I didn't expect when I opened up TikTok today I'd be witness to a vintage dog wedding. Life is beautiful."

Ladyunicornfarmer added: "All humans are giant nerds if they get comfortable enough," while Ereynn commented: "Please archive these tapes and put them on YouTube."

