Cat Trying to 'Grip for Dear Life' on Slippery Floor Delights Viewers

It's no secret that cats hate water, but it appears they can't handle even just a little bit. Buzz the moggy has been caught on camera turning a simple stroll into an ice-skating performance.

His unimpressed reaction has been a hit online and received more than 2.9 million TikTok views, at the time of writing. The clip of the black-and-white cat attempting to navigate the wet floor was shared to @buzzilife on September 20.

So far, the comical clip that shows Buzz approaching the floor with caution has over 500,000 likes. It looks and sounds like he instantly regrets his decision as he struggles to stay on his four paws. Even Buzz's meow sounds disgruntled. One comment read: "You can hear the inconvenience in his voice."

Just like humans, cats have a range of emotions and they can get frustrated. They can also feel happy, sad, scared and relived. It is important for owners to recognize their feline's emotions so they can give them the response they may need.

Jo Cora Wriglesworth, a certified clinical animal behaviorist, previously told Newsweek the tell-tail signs that indicate a cat is mad at their owner.

As felines can't speak, it is all about understanding their body language, and tail flicking is the most obvious giveaway. An angry feline may also have dilated pupils with their ears pulled back.

In this instance, Buzz appears to be frustrated with the wet surface. The Purina pet food website says that the following symptoms are present when a cat is showing fearful behavior.

All their senses are tuned onto their goal; eyes wide open with pupils dilated, ears forward, and whiskers forward pointing and spread.

They may pace impatiently if they can't get to what they want

An actively frustrated cat usually focuses intently on their object of frustration, and will try everything they can do to get what they want.

A black-and-white cat looks at the camera as it walks in the kitchen. A similar feline walking uneasily across a wet floor has recently gone viral on TikTok. IdealPhoto30/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Since the clip of Buzz slipping and sliding across the floor has been shared, many have commented with delight and humor.

One user posted: "He's trying to grip for dear life."

Another commented: "I can feel the swear word."

"Cat: dang it hooman! Why you make the floor so slippery!" wrote another.

It turns out that Buzz isn't the only cat who has been caught on camera during one of their least-favorite moments. A cat that wasn't a fan of the snow went viral in April too, along with a cat "cursing" at his owner in May after a visit to the vets.

Newsweek reached out to @buzzilife via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.