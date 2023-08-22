Video Outside Fulton County Jail Shows How Trump's Arrest Will Happen

A video emerged online showing preparations taking place outside the Fulton County jail where Donald Trump is due to hand himself in to face election interference allegations.

TikTok personality Chris Mowrey, who has more than 234,000 followers on the social media app and frequently posts political videos, uploaded the scene outside the Atlanta jail on August 18, where the former president and 18 other co-defendants indicted under Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation are scheduled to hand themselves in for booking.

Trump and his co-defendants, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have been given a deadline of noon on Friday to hand themselves in for processing. Trump said on Truth Social he intends to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday.

Fulton County officers put up fencing near an entrance to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 21, 2023. Donald Trump said he intends to surrender at the jail on August 24. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former president, currently the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has denied all allegations and accused Willis of "election interference" in her probe. Trump was granted a $200,000 bond as part of the proceedings on Monday and told not to intimidate any potential witness in the case or "otherwise obstruct the administration of justice." Trump was also ordered by a judge not to make any threats against people involved in the case on social media.

In the video boasting over 144,000 views, Mowrey shows the entrance to the jail where Trump will hand himself in, with the surrounding areas blocked off for security reasons as preparations for the former president's booking process take place.

Mowrey also shows the jailhouse building, as well as the media and news crews already starting to gather outside the jail waiting for the moment Trump surrenders.

"We're here at the Fulton County jail now, I don't know if you can see this because it's pure madness here, but that's the entrance," Mowrey says in the clip while pointing in the direction of the entrance. "This is where Donald Trump will be booked. And I'm excited man, I am so excited.

"It's kind of crazy here. Let me show you the entrance, and normally you can drive up there but they have all that blocked off. The jail is right there," he adds while moving his camera toward the building. "Yeah, I'm super excited, man. This is going to be a good day for democracy."

Mowray then shows his followers media already gathering outside the jail entrance.

"So, that's that," Mowrey says while sitting in his car. "Donald Trump and all the other dudes will eventually show up here, and like the Fulton County sheriff said they will all have their mugshots taken; they'll be treated like everybody else.

"No one gets special treatment here which I think is awesome. Last thing to remember—all these people Trump, Giuliani, everybody—They were indicted by a grand jury of their peers, not Democrats, not Joe Biden. So yeah, I look forward to the day and maybe I'll be back here," he says.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office previously said that there will be additional police presence and street closures around the jailhouse through to at least August 25.

Despite fears of potential unrest, Trump's previous arraignments in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C., for the three other indictments he's faced this year all passed without serious incident.