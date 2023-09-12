Video of John Fetterman Mocking McCarthy Viewed Over 1 Million Times

Senator John Fetterman went viral after mocking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden on Tuesday.

McCarthy, a California Republican, announced during a press conference Tuesday morning a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden over the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden. The announcement follows House Republicans' months-long investigations into the younger Biden's business dealings that began soon after taking control of the House in January.

"Today, I am directing our house committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all of the facts and answers for the American public," he said.

The inquiry quickly drew an array of reactions from across the political spectrum. While many conservatives voiced support for the move, Democrats, and even some Republicans, expressed skepticism. The inquiry is meant to allow Republicans to expand their investigative authority to obtain Hunter Biden's bank records, and inquiries precede formal impeachment votes.

Senator John Fetterman speaking at a press conference on April 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A video of Fetterman mocking Speaker Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden went viral on social media on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat elected in last November's midterms, responded to the inquiry by poking fun at the news.

NBC News reporter Liz Brown-Kaiser posted a video of Fetterman responding to a question about the impeachment inquiry to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the inquiry was announced.

"Oh my god, really?" Fetterman responded, appearing to pretend to be distressed over the inquiry.

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS...



(Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

"Oh my gosh. Oh, it's devastating. Oh, don't do it, please, don't do it. Oh no, oh no," he said while laughing.

The video went viral on X, being viewed 1.1 million times by Tuesday afternoon. It has been reshared more than 2,000 and liked more than 8,000 times, a strong social media response.

Newsweek reached out to Fetterman and McCarthy's offices for comment via email.

"Fetterman is the best," responded political commentator Keith Olbermann.

"MUST-WATCH... So good... clown the bad faith nonsense," posted progressive news outlet The Tennessee Holler.

Others responded to the clip with criticism. Abe Hamadeh, who was the Republican nominee in Arizona's 2022 attorney general race, wrote: "The legitimacy of our government is hanging on by a thread."

During the press conference earlier on Tuesday, McCarthy described a culture of corruption among the Biden family, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction, though critics have noted that Republicans have not found evidence that Biden benefited from his son's businesses.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams described the inquiry as "extreme politics at its worst."

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing. His own GOP members have said so," he said.