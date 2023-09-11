Video of 'Out of Control' Bully Dog on Street Rampage Viewed 4M Times

A horrifying video that captured the rampage of an out-of-control American bully XL dog has been viewed more than 4 million times online.

In the clip, filmed from a passing bus in Birmingham, central England, the dog could be seen attacking a girl on the sidewalk before bystanders intervened. However, the bully then chased after and attacked two men, one of whom ran toward a gas station where he was brought down to the ground by the dog and bitten.

After the man struggled to break free, he again tried to run away before stumbling by a car and was attacked once again.

An American bully stands in a field. A similar dog (not pictured) attacked three people in Birmingham, U.K. Getty

The peer-reviewed British Medical Journal (BMJ) says 10 people in the U.K. were killed by dogs in 2022, and four of them were children.

BullyWatch.com, which states it wants to ban the breeding and selling of American bully XL dogs in the U.K., said 11 people have been killed by the breed since 2021.

In comparison in the U.S., which has nearly five times the population of the U.K., there were 81 recorded dog-related deaths in 2021. This is according to DogsBite.org, an organization that aims to provide information about dog attacks in the country.

Concern over American Bully XL dogs has grown in recent months following a number of deaths and attacks carried out by the breed.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has asked for advice on how to ban the dog breed in the country. In a September 10 X post, she said: "This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The video, initially posted on TikTok by user @n1z2040, was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user BullyWatchUK. The caption reads: "Out of control bully breed attacking multiple people in Birmingham today."

WARNING DISTRESSING VIDEO - out of control bully breed attacking multiple people in Birmingham today. pic.twitter.com/Gm1wRApetH — Bully Watch (@BullyWatchUK) September 9, 2023

Since being shared on September 9, the video has been seen more than 4.6 million times on the social-media account.

West Midlands Police said in a statement shared the following day: "An 11-yer-old girl ran past the dog as it was being walked by its owner in Bordesley Green when she was bitten.

"Two men intervened but were bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms. They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

"The dog was initially taken to a local vet before being taken to secure kennels while the investigation continues. The owner of the dog has been spoken to by officers," the police statement added.

In 2013, the U.S. United Kennel Club recognized the American bully as a breed and is "a natural extension of the American Pit Bull Terrier."

The United Kennel Club also said the American bully is an excellent family dog and that aggressive behavior towards humans is uncharacteristic of the breed.

The height for American bulldogs ranges between 16 and 20 inches and the breed is known for its compact and strong appearance.

Newsweek has contacted West Midlands Police for comment via email.