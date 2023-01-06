Video Shows Arrest of Ashli Babbitt's Mother During Protest Outside Capitol

Ashli Babbitt's mother, Micki Witthoeft, was arrested during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday in a moment captured in video clips that quickly spread online.

Witthoeft's arrest came on the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, during which a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer fatally shot Babbitt, who was included in the mob of supporters of ex-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol. Babbitt was shot dead by police as she attempted to breach a door as Congress members were still under evacuation.

One video shared on Twitter by conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk shows Witthoeft being led to a USCP vehicle with her hands behind her back.

"You're arresting Ashli Babbitt's mom," one demonstrator tells officers in the video. Police can be heard telling the group they are blocking traffic and instructing them to "move to the sidewalk."

"Micki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt's mother, was just arrested by Capitol Police while conducting a memorial service on the 2nd anniversary of her daughter's murder."

In other videos shared Friday on social media, people gathered near Witthoeft can be heard asking if there is anything she wants to say following her arrest.

"Yeah," she told them. "Capitol Police suck a**."

She went on to tell the group that police "blocked off our sidewalk, and I didn't get out of the street."

Witthoeft was part of a group without possession of the permit needed to demonstrate on Capitol grounds, according to a USCP news release issued after her arrest. The USCP said officers instructed the group to stay on the sidewalk instead of blocking the road, and Witthoeft "was given multiple warnings," the release said.

"Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested," Capitol Police said, adding that the woman was later identified as Witthoeft.

She was arrested around 1:45 p.m. ET for refusing to obey an officer's orders and for blocking traffic on Capitol grounds, the USCP said. She was processed and released later Friday, and is expected to make a court appearance "at a later date."

Witthoeft's arrest occurred as members of the House of Representatives continued deliberations on Capitol Hill over who will become the chamber's next speaker. The House adjourned Friday afternoon after a 13th round of voting failed to reach a consensus. The House is expected to reconvene at 10 p.m. Friday.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia commented on videos of Witthoeft's arrest as voting for the next House speaker was underway.

"BLM almost burned down Washington DC and their charges were dropped, but if you are Ashli Babbitt's mother you get arrested for 'jaywalking' on the two year anniversary of your daughter's murder. Enough of this," Greene said in one tweet.

Greene later posted a tweet asking, "Why was Micki the only one arrested for jaywalking? Where is she?"

"Why was Micki the only one arrested for jaywalking? Where is she?"





The USCP referred Newsweek to its news release when contacted for further comment.