Filming for Daredevil: Born Again may have only just begun, but Vincent D'Onofrio told Newsweek that plans for a second season have already been set in motion.

D'Onofrio first portrayed the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back in 2015 when the Daredevil Netflix show began. The drama was the first of many Marvel/Netflix shows and also led to a spin-off, The Punisher, which focused on Jon Bernthal's anti-hero Frank Castle.

The show was canceled by Netflix in 2018. However, that proved not to be the end of the story as Cox and D'Onofrio returned to Marvel for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively. Cox also starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and both will appear in Echo before the new Daredevil show.

D'Onofrio spoke to Newsweek about what it has been like to star as Wilson Fisk opposite Cox and Bernthal again, only this time for Disney+.

Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Already Planned

D'Onofrio spoke to Newsweek ahead of the Season 3 finale of crime drama Godfather of Harlem. As he is already a few weeks into filming Daredevil: Born Again, he sported his classic bald look for Wilson Fisk, while talking over Zoom.

The actor explained that the new show might be different to what fans of the original are expecting. However, it is also something that will provide "gigantic payoffs" in both its first and second season. D'Onofrio added that both Cox and Bernthal play "a major part of the show."

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it's so exciting because what we're doing is quite something," D'Onofrio told Newsweek.

"I think it's something that people are not going to expect. But, always with these Marvel old comic stories that are being revisited and reinvented by us actors, and the writers, the main thing is to answer the fans.

"To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show," D'Onofrio added. "It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional."

The actor then teased the plans for a second season of the Disney+ show, as he added: "And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."

How Daredevil: Born Again Filming is Going

Interest in Daredevil returning to screens remained high, even after the drama was canceled at Netflix. Fan campaigns like "Save Daredevil" continually expressed the desire among viewers to see the characters return.

D'Onofrio reflected on getting to portray Wilson Fisk again, saying: "Over the years, it's pretty obvious that I love playing this part.

"[Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige and [executive producer Louis D'] Esposito invited Charlie and I to do this again and do it in a way that we could have a blast, so that's what we're doing," said D'Onofrio.

"It's hard work. We have a lot of episodes to shoot. We've got a long road ahead. We won't be finished until December, and so it's quite a commitment, but this character is just... I love playing him."

Despite the long shoot, D'Onofrio was full of praise for his co-stars Cox and Bernthal for their professionalism on set. The trio are, so far, the only original cast members confirmed to be returning to the show. Others like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Matt's friends Karen and Foggy, are not yet confirmed to be appearing in the 18-part first season.

"These are two guys that, just as men and actors themselves, are legitimate people and I love those guys, Jon and Charlie. I just love them," D'Onofrio said of his co-stars. "They're just awesome, good people, and their acting ability speaks for itself. They're both very good, and it's nice.

"It's always nice to come on a set and you know that the other main actors are as prepared as anybody could be. It shortens the day, and that kind of preparation lends itself to a great scene."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released in early 2024 on Disney+. Its first season will have 18 episodes. Seasons 1 to 3 of Netflix's Daredevil are available to watch on Disney+ now.