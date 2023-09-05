Funny

Viral Moment Woman Discovers Where the Cleaner Has Hidden Her Pit Bull

As if making the bed isn't difficult enough, a cleaning lady has delighted internet users after she laid out fresh sheets around a sleepy pit bull, so she wouldn't have to get up from her nap.

A video posted by TikTok user Ava (@saltyysalt1002) showed the moment she discovered her dog Sadie in bed, tucked under all the perfectly made sheets. In the hilarious clip, Ava starts prodding the lump in her bed, only to peel back the covers and see that the "cleaning lady somehow made Sadie into [the] bed."

Since the video was posted on August 31, it has already been viewed more than 4.5 million times and received over 809,000 likes on TikTok.

Allowing dogs to sleep in the same bed is always a contentious issue, but it's still something that the majority of pet owners will admit to doing. According to research by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 2018, 45 percent of dog owners were guilty of letting their pup sleep in the bed alongside them.

Dog lying under blankets
A dog's face peeking out of some woolly blankets. A dog has delighted TikTok users after she refused to move when the cleaner made the bed. Sviatlana Barchan/Getty Images

The results showed that having dogs sleep in a crate is the second most preferred option, as 20 percent of owners surveyed opted for this, while 17 percent of pups sleep in their own dog bed.

Many pampered pooches are fortunate enough to have a variety of different spots to sleep around the house, but the favorite by far would appear to be in bed right beside their beloved owner.

Not only do dogs love the feeling of a soft mattress to sleep on, they seem to love it even more when it's pristine white sheets they can trample their muddy paws all over. But the AKC highlights that there are benefits to be gained from co-sleeping with a dog, including an increased sense of comfort and companionship.

Getting the perfect night's sleep isn't easy when there's a snoring dog hogging all the covers but having them in the bed can provide a sense of security. Knowing that the dog will wake up to any sound or potential danger can make owners feel safer at night.

Ava certainly wasn't expecting to return home to find Sadie laying in the freshly made bed, but social media users can't get enough of the dog's refusal to move.

@saltyysalt1002

i literally coukdnt find her then noticed a lump on my bed could uou imagine my surprise

♬ original sound - Macros by Mel

Since going viral, the post has already amassed over 800 comments from amused TikTokers, many who praise the cleaner for allowing the dog to stay where she was.

One comment on the post reads: "The way you can tell she made the bed so she'd be able to breathe."

Another TikTok user responded: "She didn't want to disturb her nap."

"Sweet girl wasn't about to bother moving," wrote another TikToker.

Newsweek reached out to @saltyysalt1002 via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC