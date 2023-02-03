Video of Women in Airplane Brawl Viewed Over 3.6 Million Times

Video of women fighting on a plane in Brazil has been viewed 3.6 million times as of Friday afternoon after being posted on Thursday by a Twitter account called Aeroporto da Depressão.

The video shows the cabin crew trying to de-escalate the fight that broke out among a number of female passengers who were screaming, slamming, and pulling each other, while other seated passengers were shocked.

The brawl happened Thursday on board a GOL Airlines flight from Salvador, Brazil, to São Paulo, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that the fight broke out among 15 passengers, with flight attendants caught in the middle of the physical dispute.

The fight broke out after a disagreement happened between two families after a mother asked another passenger if she could change her seat with her child who has a disability, reported Brazilian outlet Aventuras na História.

But the passenger refused to swap seats, which angered the mother who then began to attack the passenger's family.

"I was already closing the doors when I saw the two slapping each other in row 20," said one of the cabin crew members, according to an English translation of the Brazilian news outlet's article. "I ran, as soon as I got there, I already got between the two, but what happens: One family had five people and the other 10. The two families started slapping each other, cursing each other."

The airline told Newsweek in an emailed statement on Friday that the fight happened before the flight took off, and therefore passengers who were involved in the brawl were escorted from the plane. However, the incident still caused a nearly two-hour delay, according to the Daily Mail.

"Gol informs that the scene in the video circulating on social media took place before the takeoff of flight G3 1659 this Thursday (02/02) between Salvador (SSA) and Congonhas (CGH), in São Paulo. Everyone involved at the scene of violence [was] disembarked and did not continue their journey. The company regrets any act of violence and reinforces that the actions taken by the crew team were taken with a focus on safety, Gol's number 1 value," the airliner said.

A similar fight broke out in 2021 between two men on board an American Airlines flight that landed in Texas, where they were detained by law enforcement, from New Orleans. The two men punched each other and fought as the cabin crew members and several passengers tried to interfere. The two passengers were reportedly arguing about a seat that was put in the recline position.

In October 2021, a Delta Airlines passenger was arrested after he got into a fight before takeoff with a man who was sitting behind him. The dispute concerned his fellow passenger putting something in the pocket of his seatback.

That same year, a physical dispute broke out on board a Tunisair flight over space in the overhead bins. A group of passengers was filmed shouting and pushing each other, while cabin crew members who intervened were insulted and attacked as well.

Newsweek reached out to Gol Airlines for comment.

Update 2/3/2023, 2:05 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include comments by Gol Airlines.