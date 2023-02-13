Vizsla Who Always Asks Strangers To Throw His Ball on Walks Melts Hearts

A friendly dog named Freddie has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him throwing his fetch ball at random strangers in the park went viral on social media.

The viral post, shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username The_jumping_vizsla, shows the dog throwing his toy ball at random people walking around the park, hoping they would play with him and give him some attention.

Most people can be seen positively surprised by the dog, picking up the ball and throwing it back at him, enjoying the pleasant moments with Freddie, while others can be seen walking past him, maybe not noticing him or perhaps ignoring him.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "Freddie loves strangers throwing his ball. Must give ball to everyone BUT mum and dad ......."

According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), Hungarian vizslas can be very social and friendly dogs as long as you socialize them from a young age with lots of people, and other pets. The U.K. pet charity says that vizslas form strong bonds with their owners and love to have human company. As a result, they often suffer from separation anxiety when left alone.

"Ideally, your vizsla will need someone around all day to keep them company. If left alone they can develop negative behavior due to stress."

The post has quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 1.1 million views and 99,500 likes so far.

@the_jumping_vizsla Freddie loves strangers throwing his ball 😂 Must give ball to everyone BUT mum and dad ……. ♬ Temperature - Sean Paul

On user, Sleeve_me_to_it, commented: "Imagine being someone to ignore a dog." And AryaD said: "Everyone who didn't throw it is on my list." shildnyrnning wrote: "That man ignoring him and the ball should be charged with a hate crime. How dare he."

Athina said: "He needs to work on putting the ball IN FRONT of the people so they see it." And Carlie Carls joked: "Why are you late to work' well you see there was this dog..." Samantha Pieterse added: "I feel offended that some people did not throw the ball."

Another user, Shannon Cottrell, pointed out: "Is anyone else feeling insecure? Like what if you were in the park and he didn't pick you.... Not me after he's gone.. where did I go wrong?!" And Bec Justice-Pruitt said: "the way this would make my entire week."

Chris Pin wrote: "I would stay throwing that ball all day." And KC_Ohh said: "I would never get anything done." Megs added: "He would have me anchored there for hours. Rest of the day = canceled."

