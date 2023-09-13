VMAs—Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion 'Appearing to Argue' Goes Viral

There were plenty of stand out moments from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), but footage of Megan Thee Stallion seemingly arguing with Justin Timberlake has got to be one of the strangest.

This year's star-studded guest list included Shakira, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, but it was a surprise appearance by NSYNC that stole the show. But while the audience may have cheered for the boyband, there may have been some drama backstage.

The clip was shared to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, by user @BuzzingPop, and shows the group—consisting of Timberlake, 42, JC Chasez, 47, Lance Bass, 44, Joey Fatone, 46, and Chris Kirkpatrick, 51—walk past Megan Thee Stallion backstage.

Justin Timberlake (left) and Megan Thee Stallion (right) at the 2023 VMAs. Footage of the stars apparently arguing backstage has gone viral. Kevin Mazur/Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

The rapper is all smiles as she gets her hair and make-up done ahead of her performance with Cardi B. However, Timberlake appears to say something to the 28-year-old as he passes, causing her to become vexed.

Megan Thee Stallion then appears to cuss out Timberlake as he walks away, fiercely wagging her finger the whole time. Even once the singer is out of sight, the rapper is still visibly annoyed, standing with an enraged expression on her face while her beauty team finishes off her look.

"Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs," @BuzzingPop wrote alongside the video, which has received over 12 million views so far.

"What's so random omg???" commented user Sep.

"What could they be arguing about lmfaooo," said christina.

"The vmas is so messy," wrote chunli.

"Feels like something happens all the time," agreed @NFTBOSSLADY.

"The liquor hitting her already," joked Onikantch.

"That's right Meg! You talk that talk," said Miah Badgal.

"She's BSB gang and let him know," commented Dave Sae.

"Get him for janet meg," said Illiam, seemingly referencing Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson, in which the boyband star revealed the 57-year-old singer's nipple to the crowd.

"Idk what happened but I'm on his side," claimed Paballo, while Faith said: "I need context bc my mind is running a mile a minute."

However, the video may be deceptive, as a source told Variety that there was "zero fight" between the pair, calling the encounter "very cute."

(L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The band reunited on the VMA stage for the first time in 10 years. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

"He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,' and she said 'No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper,'" the source told the publication.

A second source backed up the first's account, telling Variety that "Meg loves Justin."

"She was saying 'No, no, no, we've never met before. It was their first time meeting and she was excited,'" they added.

NSYNC reunited at Tuesday night's event for the first time in a decade, stunning fans. The last time the group took to the VMA stage was in 2013, where they performed their singles "Girlfriend" and "Bye Bye Bye," before Timberlake was presented with that year's Video Vanguard Award—also known as the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award.

Newsweek has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake for comment.