Walmart Mass Shooting as Three People Gunned Down in Illinois Parking Lot

Three people have been shot outside of a Walmart in the parking lot on Wednesday night, according to reports.

All three victims have been taken to hospitals to receive treatment for the injuries sustained in the shooting, according to a CBS News report.

One victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the left leg. Another was a 25-year-old man and was shot in the chest and back, he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in a critical condition.

The third victim was a 19-year-old woman who was shot in the right forearm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in a good condition.

The Chicago Police department have said that the victims were loading a vehicle with groceries purchased from the Walmart store in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue around 7: 20 p.m.

A dark-colored sedan then drove by and the occupants from the car began firing shots at the victim.

This is an ongoing story.