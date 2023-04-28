What Bethany Funke Told Police About Bryan Kohberger Idaho Murder Case

Bethany Funke, the roommate of the Idaho murder victims, previously spoke with police about the case and she is now expected to meet with suspect Bryan Kohberger's legal team in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, lawyers for Funke filed a court document agreeing to sit down for an interview with Kohberger's defense team in Nevada, where she currently resides. The agreement by Funke came shortly after Kohberger's defense team attempted to force her to testify in the case's preliminary trial, claiming that she had information "exculpatory to the defendant."

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in December and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. Kohberger has not entered a plea in the case but his previous attorney in Pennsylvania (where he was arrested) said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, lawyers for Bethany Funke, the roommate of the Idaho murder victims, agreed to meet with Kohberger's defense team for an interview. Ted S. Warren/Getty Images

Shortly after Kohberger's arrest, the Moscow Police Department in Idaho released a probable cause affidavit, detailing evidence determining that the 28-year-old was the suspect in the murders. The probable cause affidavit included some information that Funke told police when they arrived to the home near the University of Idaho, where the murders occurred.

The first mention of Funke in the probable cause affidavit confirmed that she and the other roommate, Dylan Mortensen, "were inside the King Road Residence at the time of the homicides and were roommates to the victims."

"B.F.'s bedroom was located on the east side of the first floor of the King Road Residence," the probable cause affidavit said.

Later on in the affidavit, the Moscow Police Department said that on November 12, 2022, the night before the murders, Chapin and Kernodle were seen by Funke at a fraternity house "from approximately 9:00 p.m. on November 12 to 1:45 a.m. on November 13."

"B.F. also estimated that at approximately, 1:45 a.m. Chapin and Kernodle returned to the King Road Residence. B.F also stated that Chapin did not live in the King Road Residence but was a guest of Kernodle," the affidavit said.

The affidavit also stated that Funke and Mortensen both informed police that the other occupants of the 1122 King Road residence returned home on November 13 at around 2 a.m. local time and were "asleep or at least in their rooms by approximately 4:00 a.m."

The final mention of Funke in the affidavit states that police reviewed forensic downloads from her phone and determined that the homicides occurred "between 4:00 a.m. and 4:25 am."

Former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer previously told Newsweek that the defense team's attempt to have Funke testify in the preliminary hearing was likely in hopes that she would "offset" comments about Kohberger that were previously made by Mortensen.

Newsweek reached out to Kelli Anne Viloria, Funke's attorney, for comment, but attorneys involved in the case are barred from commenting on it because of a gag order. Newsweek also reached out to Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, via email for comment.