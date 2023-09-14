What Your Dog Is Really Trying to Tell You With Their Playful Barks

Just as humans use different tones of voice and speech patterns to communicate, so too do dogs convey meaning through barking. For those who wonder how to identify one bark from another, pet behavior specialists say dogs have easy-to-learn body language and vocal patterns that help reveal what they're trying to say.

People often think of barking in terms of warning of potential danger or aggression. Lower-pitched and faster barking is often deployed for these purposes, according to the Florida-based Bayshore Animal Hospital. In contrast, a high-pitched bark that occasionally rises "to sound almost like a plaintive yelp" can indicate that a dog is feeling lonely and wants companionship, according to the American Kennel Club.

But dogs also use their voices to express excitement and playfulness. A "let's play" bark, also known as a "stutter" bark or a "happy yap," can indicate that a dog is excited and wants to play, according to Bayshore and experts with the Michigan-based Oakland Veterinary Referral Services. These barks tend to sound "like a series of high-pitched yips and yaps, almost like squealing," according to a Bayshore blog post.

A dog is photographed barking in Porthleven, England, in April 2015. Dog behaviorists say there are easy ways to decipher what a dog is trying to say through its bark. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

"Play barking" tends to be higher in pitch, according to the pet health and behavior website Preventive Pet. A dog's body language can also say a lot about how they're feeling and when their barking means they want to play.

"Whether during play or when trying to initiate play, some dogs can be very vocal," Preventive Pet spokesperson Cathy Madson told Newsweek via email. Madson, a certified pet behavior and training expert, said this kind of playful barking can be paired with "loose and bouncy body language."

"Look for an open, panting mouth and soft, relaxed eyes and ears," Madson said. "A dog may play bow (front elbows on the ground, and rear up in the air) while barking to try and get you or another dog to play with them. You'll also see a loose wagging tail."

But not all barking used to indicate playfulness sounds the same.

"Play barking often has variations in pitch and isn't a continuous staccato bark," Madson said. "These vocalizations can be invitations to play. A dog may play bark after bringing over a toy they want you to play tug with or throw for fetch. Or a dog may be just happy and excited about the play that they bark to show their pleasure. Just as we humans might laugh or yell when we're playing a game with friends, dogs can do the same thing."