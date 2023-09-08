What Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King?

Britain's monarchy is one of the oldest in the world to still fulfil a constitutional function, stretching back more than 1,000 years, with a brief revolutionary interlude in the 17th century.

The monarch in Britain fulfils the function of head of state, as well as being a ceremonial figurehead and international ambassador for the nation. There is never a time where the throne is vacant, meaning that when one monarch dies, their successor immediately takes on the crown.

When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, her eldest son, Prince Charles, acceded to the throne as King Charles III. In his new role, Charles swiftly appointed his heir, Prince William, as the new Prince of Wales.

Unless William predeceases his father, abdicates or the monarchy were to be abolished before Charles' death, the prince will be the next royal to take on the duties of monarch.

Here, Newsweek looks at what will happen when William becomes king.

What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies?

When King Charles III's death is announced, an official statement confirming the news will be issued from Buckingham Palace which is distributed to the media.

The moment Charles dies, William will become king. Thereafter, the members in the royal family in the official order set to inherit the throne (known as the line of succession) will move forward one place.

William's eldest son, Prince George, will become the first in line to the throne and his heir apparent.

If William is out of the country at the time he becomes king, he will immediately make his journey home and when in Britain will likely travel to London to broadcast his first speech to the nation as monarch.

What Name Is William Likely To Use?

When William becomes king, Buckingham Palace will confirm the name under which he will reign.

Previous monarchs have sometimes chosen to rule under a different name to the one they were known by before their accession, such was the case with William's great-grandfather, King George VI.

The king was born Prince Albert, but adopted his father's name of "George," which had stronger British connotations.

Before Charles's accession, there had been speculation that he would reign under the name of "George VII."

It is likely William will choose to reign under his own name, and as such would be known as: "King William V."

The first King William of Britain is better known as William the Conquerer. The last, King William IV, was the uncle to Queen Victoria and reigned from 1830 to 1837.

What Happens to Kate Middleton when William Becomes King?

When William becomes king, his wife, Kate, will assume the courtesy title of "Queen Consort."

There are three types of queen in the British monarchical system: A Queen Regnant, who reigns in her own right; a Queen Consort, who is queen because her husband is king; and a Queen Dowager, who is the widow of a king.

Though Kate may be referred to as "The Queen Consort" for a time after William's accession, she would likely be referred to officially as "The Queen" and "Queen Catherine" soon after.

When Charles acceded to the throne, his wife, Queen Camilla, was officially known as "The Queen Consort" until the day of their coronation eight months later, whereafter she was simply referred to as "The Queen."

As queen, Kate will no longer curtsy to the monarch (her husband) or the kings and queens of other nations. She will likely carry out a similar schedule of events as Camilla, as well as undertaking solo and joint engagements with William.

Will Camilla Still Be Queen When William is King?

If Camilla were to outlive Charles, she would legally retain her queen title, which would transform from Queen Consort to Queen Dowager.

The last Queen Dowager was Queen Elizabeth II's mother, also called Queen Elizabeth.

Instead of being referred to as "The Queen Dowager," Elizabeth was known after her daughter's accession as "The Queen Mother."

As Camilla is not William's mother, it is unlikely she would be known as "Queen Mother," and would instead likely be officially referred to as "The Queen Dowager," while informally continuing to be called "Queen Camilla."

There is no defined role for a Queen Dowager, and Camilla may choose to continue her life in the public eye by working with her charities and if invited, attending royal events. However, she could also choose to retire from public life completely after the death of her husband.

It would be for William to determine what official role, if any, his stepmother would play in his reign.

What Will Happen to George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis When William Becomes King?

Once their father becomes king, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis move one position closer to the throne in the line of succession. The children would also see a change in their name.

When William was made Prince of Wales, the children added "of Wales," to their names. When he becomes king, they will stop using a suffix altogether and be simply known officially as "The Prince George," etc.

Depending on George's age at the time of his accession, William may choose to replicate his father's form of establishing his reign by appointing his eldest son as Prince of Wales.

Will King William Have a Coronation?

When Prince William becomes king, plans will be set in motion for a coronation ceremony to take place.

Britain is the only monarchy in Europe to still hold a coronation service, which is a religious undertaking, during which the monarch swears oaths to God and country, as well as being anointed with holy oil and crowned.

Each successive coronation is altered to fit the mood and sensibilities of the day, though the order of service is closely based on the one used by the late Anglo-Saxon kings.

At the time of Charles' coronation, speculation circulated that William wanted things to be done differently when his time came, though any details as to how or why have not been revealed.

