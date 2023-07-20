News

What Henry Kissinger Told Xi Jinping on China Visit

By
News China Henry kissinger Xi Jinping

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the relationship between the U.S. and China is "central to the peace in the world."

Kissinger, who is now 100 years old, made the remarks during a surprise visit to the Chinese capital of Beijing. He spoke to Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a diplomatic complex where he first met Chinese officials in 1971.

Kissinger's visit comes amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China. American officials have said that Kissinger is acting in his personal capacity and not as representative of the Biden administration.

Henry Kissinger and China's President Xi Jinping
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (left) chats with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on July 20, 2023. The 100-year-old American is not acting on behalf of the White House on his visit. CNS/AFP via Getty

Video of Kissinger's meeting with Xi was shared by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV NEWS on Wednesday and showed a brief exchange between the president and Kissinger. Newsweek has reached out to the Chinese Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Xi, speaking in Chinese, told Kissinger, per CCTV News: "We never forget our old friends, and will never forget your historic contribution to the development of China-U.S. relations and the enhancement of friendship between the two peoples."

Kissinger said to Xi: "It is a great privilege to be able to visit China, and it is extraordinarily courteous of you to arrange the meeting in Villa 5 of the state guesthouse where my first meeting with the Chinese leaders took place.

"And the relations between our two countries would be central to the peace in the world and the progress of our societies," Kissinger added.

Read more

The former secretary of state has reportedly visited China 100 times since his first trip to Beijing in 1971. His meeting with Xi is an indication of the high regard in which he is held by the Chinese government.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi in June, but the Chinese president did not meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on their recent trips to Beijing.

Kissinger was a crucial figure in establishing formal U.S. diplomatic relations with China in the 1970s during former President Richard Nixon's administration. He paid secret visits to the country in 1971 when no diplomatic relations existed between the two countries.

Those trips to Beijing were used to plan a visit by Nixon, a Republican, in 1972 that eventually led to the normalization of relations with China, which had been diplomatically isolated from most of the world.

China has increasingly been seen as a U.S. adversary, particularly among Republicans who have taken a hardline against the country.

Republicans on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs took aim at Kerry, who is also a former secretary of state, during a hearing last week. They said his approach to getting China to reduce carbon emissions wasn't strong enough.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC