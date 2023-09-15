Pets

What It Means When Your Dog Refuses to Go Outside—the Answer Is Distressing

Most dog owners are familiar with the resistance they encounter when their four-legged friend isn't ready to leave the dog park or end a day at the pool because they're having too much fun. But what about the dogs who start to protest when they're asked to leave the house and venture outside?

Not every seemingly odd pet behavior is cause for concern, according to Cathy Madson, a certified pet behavior and training expert with the pet health and behavior website Preventive Vet. Some dogs just don't want to go outside.

"Just like us, dogs have personal preferences, likes and dislikes, and depending on how they're feeling at the moment, they may decide that going outside with you just isn't what they want to do," Madson told Newsweek. When this happens, they might be paying attention to something happening inside or feel too comfortable to get up. "In those cases, it's simply a lack of motivation," Madson said.

Dog on grass
A West Highland terrier is pictured in a field on August 7, 2023, in Noisy Le Roy, France. A certified pet behavior expert says dogs who refuse to go outside could be reacting to anxiety that has built up from earlier negative outdoor experiences. Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

In contrast to disinterest, veterinary professionals and pet behaviorists say pain or illness could also contribute to a dog's sudden refusal to go outside. Tackling stairs or walking for extended periods of time could make a dog uncomfortable if they are sick or hurt. Dog owners are advised to check their dog for signs of trouble and take them to the vet if there's an immediate concern or if the problem persists.

"It's important to always rule out health issues if there is a sudden change in behavior or a steady decline in a dog's desire to go outside," Madson said.

A dog could also start preferring to stay inside if they've had negative experiences outdoors.

"This can happen if they experience a scary event outside, such as being startled by a loud noise, being attacked by another animal, or other obvious overwhelming events," Madson said.

Smaller incidents can also create a negative feeling around leaving the home, she added. "If they are constantly scolded outside for not going potty, have been heavily corrected when on leash walks, or suffer from anxiety around other dogs, people, or things in the environment—things like this can build up over time."

To address the problem, Madson said dog owners should first make sure their pet is not hurt or sick. Once their dog's health has been checked out, the owner is next advised to figure out the root of the problem before efforts to reverse their dog's negative experiences. To do this, Madson advises, try to avoid other animals or places the dog finds frightening, and reward them for facing their fears.

While Madson says it's important to allow the dog to make progress at their own pace, speaking with a certified pet behaviorist may also be helpful in addressing a dog's underlying or persisting causes of anxiety.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC