What Time Is Trump's Arraignment? What We Know

A day before he is expected to make his first court appearance in his latest legal battle, former President Donald Trump arrived in Manhattan to spend the night at his Trump Tower.

Trump made history last week for becoming the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into a $130,000 hush money payment scheme involving adult-film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump's first presidential campaign. The probe wrapped up with a Manhattan grand jury handing down an indictment against the former president on Thursday.

Charges against Trump are unknown but some reports say that he is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud. The former president is expected to surrender to authorities ahead of his arraignment, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CNN, Trump plans to head back to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, "immediately after" his court appearance. Bragg is also planning on holding a press conference following the proceedings, at 3:30 p.m., Law360 reporter Max Kutner said.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday arrives at Trump Tower in New York City. The ex-president is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse following his grand jury criminal indictment. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Prepping for a President

Security measures for Trump's arrival have been coordinated with the Secret Service, the New York City Police Department and court officers, read CNN's report. The Secret Service will accompany the former president to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office where he will first be booked by investigators.

Trump is then expected to go through the normal proceedings for defendants, including filling out arrest paperwork and giving fingerprints. Sources familiar with preparations for Trump's arrival told CNN, however, that a mug shot may not be taken over fears of the photo being improperly leaked. Under New York state law, mug shots are not made publicly available.

Investigators are also not expected to handcuff the former president, Trump's defense lawyer Joe Tacopina told Reuters on Friday. Susan Necheles, another attorney of Trump's, also told the outlet that the former president will plead not guilty.

The indictment against Trump will be unsealed at the arraignment as he formally faces the charges. After court proceedings, the former president is expected to be let free, although the judge could put limits on Trump's travel.

Trump could also be ordered by a judge to not publicly speak about his case before trial, imposing a gag order on the former president. Under New York state law, violating a gag order is punishable by a potential 30-day prison sentence and a $1,000 fine.

Will It Be Televised?

Several news outlets have asked New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan for permission to broadcast Trump's arraignment live tomorrow, although a decision has yet to be made.

Trump's legal team wrote to Merchan on Monday arguing against media presence being allowed in the courtroom, claiming that the cameras would create a "circus-like atmosphere" and raise security concerns.

New York has some of the most restrictive laws in the country on court reporting, including bans on cameras, recording devices and broadcast equipment being allowed in the courtroom. Some state lawmakers have already started looking for a way that Trump's trial could be televised, however. State Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat from Manhattan, introduced legislation on Monday to lift the ban on audiovisual equipment in court.

What Happens After Tuesday?

The case is likely to head to trial following Trump's not-guilty plea, but a date could take a while to be set.

Former New York County prosecutor Matthew Galluzzo told NPR on Monday that Trump's defense team may ask for the trial to be moved out of Manhattan out of fears that he wouldn't get a fair trial in the city.

Galluzzo also said that similar cases to Trump's typically take up to a year to schedule a trial date, and that the former president will likely try to push the trial until after election season.

Trump, who is currently leading the polls ahead of the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential election, previously said he intends to continue his campaign despite facing criminal charges. Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez previously told Newsweek that criminal charges are "not a barrier to re-election at all."

"Trump's attorneys could even ask that his trial be delayed until after the election and possibly until after he serves another term in the White House," Rodriguez added. "Whether that request would be granted is another matter, and it's impossible to understate how much such a ruling would complicate the case."

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team via email for comment.