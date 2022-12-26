What To Watch on TV This New Year's Eve From Miley's Party to 'Rockin' Eve'

There are lots of ways to celebrate this New Year's Eve, from parties at home to taking a holiday or heading to a party.

However, if you do not fancy going out this New Year's Eve, there are countless shows for you to watch to bring in 2023. So sit back, relax and raise a glass to 2022 and incoming 2023.

From Miley's New Year's Eve Party to Nashville's Big Bash, Newsweek has a list of what to watch this New Year's Eve.

What To Watch on TV This New Year's Eve

Miley's New Year's Eve Party

Returning for her second year, Miley Cyrus will host another epic New Year's Eve Party, this time with her godmother, Dolly Parton, serving as co-host.

To bring in 2022, Cyrus hosted her party with Hollywood's current most sought-after boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and to welcome in 2023, Cyrus is going bigger than ever.

The show will be streaming live from Miami on December 31 and will feature huge guests including Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd, with famous faces in attendance still to be announced. Audiences will be treated to music, comedy, and a huge party to welcome in 2023.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will be available to stream on Peacock or watch via NBC from 10:39 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Jen Neal, executive vice president, Entertainment Live Events, Specials, and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, teased in a press release statement: "The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can't wait to get the party started."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Veteran presenter Ryan Seacrest is back to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve this year, with the party kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

This year, Seacrest will be joined by YouTuber Liza Koshy and singer Jessie James Decker.

The show will also feature segments from Tony-winner Billy Porter, who will be celebrating from New Orleans, and singer Ciara who will be celebrating from Disneyland, Florida.

From Disneyland, Ciara will also perform on the show as will Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Fitz and The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, and TXT.

D-Nice will co-host from Los Angeles and several stars will take to the stage including Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre, and Wiz Khalifa.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on ABC, ABC.com, and Hulu.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are back to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live, covering the ball drop in Times Square, New York City, as well as other cities in the U.S. and across the globe.

Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and will end at 1 a.m. ET.

The show is often known for its controversial moments. For example, in 2021, Cohen took aim at former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, exclaiming de Blasio was the "crappiest" mayor in NYC history, and that "the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been."

In November 2022, the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, confirmed Cooper and Cohen would once again host the show but on-air personnel would no longer be allowed to drink alcohol during the program.

However, Cohen and Cooper were exempt from the rule, leading Cohen to declare he and Anderson will "party harder than we have partied before" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November 2022.

If CNN's New Year's Eve Live is anything like last year, you may want to tune in.

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is back to welcome in 2023.

Airing on Saturday, December 31, Part One will kick off at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. ET, with Part Two bringing in the new year from 10:30 p.m. ET to 1:30 a.m. ET.

The entire celebration will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.

Helping to welcome in 2023 are country stars Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band, with even more names expected to be announced in the coming days.

Just like in 2021, the five-hour celebration will see nearly 50 performances from across the U.S., including from the mainstage in Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.