'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Fake Cries After Going Bankrupt

A Wheel of Fortune contestant pretended to cry when he landed on the "bankrupt" tab during Friday's episode.

Devin from Halifax, Virginia, caught viewers' attention with his "lively" energy and unique outfit.

He wore a red bowtie and huge, black-framed square glasses as faced up against his competition, Amanda and Christine.

In the puzzle for "same name," Devin had his turn but unfortunately landed on the "bankrupt" tab, leaving him with nothing.

Devin then pulled out a hankie, lifted his glasses and wiped his eyes as he pretended to be crying over what had happened.

"A little improv going on," host Pat Sajak, 76, joked, as Devin put his hankie back into his jacket pocket, and described that day's players as a "lively group."

Later in the show when it was time to bid Devin farewell, Sajak told him, "Well wish you had a little more time, but it was great, great fun having you here."

Sajak then asked for Devin's hankie and leaned into the joke by wiping his eyes and pretending to cry that the contestant was going home.

Wheel of Fortune posted the hilarious interactions to its official Twitter account.

"Those glasses. That hankie. And the drawl??? Raise your hand if you're gonna miss our man Devin 👋," it captioned the post.

Devin who still managed to win $3,000, did not have too many regrets about walking away a loser.

"I got to stand between two beautiful women so it was nice," he exclaimed.

Fans watching at home loved Devin's bubbly personality from the outset when he declared during his interview: "Virginia is for lovers."

"Great contestant!!! Have Him back!!!" tweeted one person.

Another added: "Devin is a great guy!! Glad I met you."

And a third wrote: "Devin on Wheel of Fortune— what an actual angel."

The love for Devin comes just days after a resurfaced clip of rapper Snoop Dogg on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune sent fans into hysterics.

Snoop Dogg appeared on the game show in September last year alongside comedian Amanda Seales and filmmaker Mark Duplass.

The resurfaced video went viral on Twitter as he botched solving word puzzles multiple times, and instead gave answers that confused viewers.

One attempt to solve a puzzle during a quickfire round with the clue "What are you doing?" and the arrangement was "BA_ _NG _ _O_N _ _."

"Baking onions?" Snoop guessed, instead of "baking brownies."

Other hilarious mistakes included on a puzzle that he said was "swallowing the knot" instead of "sweetening the pot," as well as "airport teacher" instead of "acting teacher."

Sajak laughed when Snoop guessed "toilet atlas" instead of the correct answer of "talented artist," in the "Person" category.