When Will 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Return? Season 4 Announced

A fourth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has been confirmed, which means more entertainment for viewers, and more money for charity.

Co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White look set to return for a fourth time alongside celebrities playing the classic game show for a good cause. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has proved to be a success since it launched in 2021, with dozens of famous faces wanting in on the action over that time.

A one-off episode in May saw a Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune crossover, bringing an end to the third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Shortly after, ABC confirmed that there's more to look forward to.

Jack Black (right) pictured as a contestant with Pat Sajak (left) on Season 3 on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on ABC. The fourth season of the classic gameshow is coming soon. Christopher Willard/ABC

When Will 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Season 4 Start?

"We will be back for Season 4," ABC confirmed on Tuesday, May 16. "More celebrities, more spins, and more money for charity will be coming in a new season," the announcement added.

However, the statement remained vague about an exact return date. Looking at the start of previous seasons suggests we could see Season 4 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune begin in the fall.

While Season 1, a shorter run of episodes started in January 2021, the second season began on September 26, 2021, while the third started on September 25, 2022.

The return date is unconfirmed, but the schedule looks clear for the fourth season to return in late September, too. ABC categorizes Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as an "unscripted" primetime show, meaning its production is unlikely to be affected by the ongoing writers' strike affecting TV.

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Contestants

The third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kept up its momentum of welcoming big-name guest stars to compete on the show for charity.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the contestants on the Season 3 opener, while Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings competed on the recent finale, alongside Wheel of Fortune co-host White.

Celebrity contestants go head-to-head for charity in the Ultimate Host Night with Vanna White (second from left), Ken Jennings (far right) and Mayim Bialik (far left). The "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" crossover brought an end to the third season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune". Christopher Willard/ABC

Previous contestants on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include Tony Hawk, Teri Hatcher, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Melissa Joan Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jack Black and RuPaul. No contestants have been confirmed yet for the fourth season.

Each week, the three celebrities play for their chosen charities, with all winnings earned during the show going to their respective good causes. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune offers a maximum prize of $1 million for the top-earning celebrity.

Who Will Host 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Season 4?

While not much is known about the fourth season at this point, ABC's announcement of the show's renewal on social media featured a short video of co-hosts Sajak and White walking into the studio.

Episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune are available to watch on Hulu now.