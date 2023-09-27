When Will Late Night Shows Return? What We Know as Writers' Strike Ends

Late night talk shows are expected to be among the first programs to return to screens, as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike officially comes to an end following 148 days of picketing.

A host of weeknight favorites—including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!—were among the first casualties when the WGA strike was announced at the start of May.

WGA members hit the picket lines after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over contractual terms broke down. The studios' refusal to rule out artificial intelligence (AI) one day replacing human workers escalated the tensions. The AMPTP comprises the major studios: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Sony and Paramount.

In July, the Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that its 160,000 members would also go on strike, amid issues including over pay structure. That essentially shut down Hollywood for months, marking the first time in more than 60 years that both groups had staged a walkout.

Then-President Barack Obama is pictured with comedian Jimmy Fallon during a taping of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on June 8, 2016 in New York City, New York. Late night talk shows are set to be among the first to return to screens, following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike. YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images

While the SAG-AFTRA strike currently remains ongoing, eligible WGA voters this week unanimously approved a new agreement that has ironed out a number of contentious issues, including compensation and writing room staff levels.

As moves are made for the new three-year agreement to be ratified next week, viewers can expect to see late night talk shows among the first to return.

Shortly after the new WGA contract was made public, Real Time host Bill Maher stated on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday: "My writers and Real Time are back! See you Friday Night!" Maher's declaration came days after he backed down from plans to bring his HBO show back to screens without writers.

While it hasn't yet been explicitly stated when the other shows will return to screens, the hosts, who are not affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike, are free to resume their duties immediately.

Citing industry sources, Variety has reported that the major shows will likely be coordinated for a simultaneous return, reflecting the cooperation of the talk show titans who have remained in close contact throughout the strike.

Such has been their cooperation that Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, Colbert and John Oliver (host of Last Week Tonight) launched the Strike Force Five podcast during the industrial action.

Although the hosts may be ready to get back to work immediately, there is also the task of pulling together the crew members who may have left their Los Angeles and New York City bases during the strike. The writing teams who populated the picket lines in both cities will likely be among those immediately ready to return to work.

Comedy Central's The Daily Show is in a different position to the other programs, as it had adopted a system of rotating guest hosts following the departure of previous permanent presenter Trevor Noah.

Meanwhile, CBS has a post-midnight slot to fill following James Corden's departure as host of The Late Late Show shortly before the strike. It was previously revealed that the show would be replaced with a reboot of @midnight, which Deadline has reported currently remains without a host.

In all cases, the guests on the shows will likely not be the A-list stars that viewers are accustomed to, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prohibits its members from promoting their screen projects during industrial action.