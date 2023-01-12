Where Was 'The Traitors' Filmed? Shooting Location Revealed

Peacock's highly-anticipated new game show, The Traitors, is finally here, with stars like Brandi Glanville, Ryan Lochte and Reza Farahan on the cast.

The Good Wife actor Alan Cumming is hosting the series, which is based on a Dutch program of the same name that has spawned spin-offs in the U.K. and Australia, with all 10 episodes landing on the streaming platform on January 12.

The Traitors shows 20 contestants traveling to a castle where they are tasked with a series of challenges they must complete to have a chance of winning a cash prize.

Three of the contestants are the titular "traitors," who come together to secretly devise a plan to steal the prize from the rest of the players, known as the "faithfuls," who must try to correctly identify who the traitors are whilst also competing to build the cash prize.

Peacock has described the show as "a nail-biting psychological adventure" in which "treachery and deceit" are the name of the game, but, while the various twists and turns have hooked viewers, it is the stunning backdrop of the game that has really got fans talking.

Throughout the episodes, the players are seen living in a grand, old fortress, and competing in tasks with picturesque hills and scenery surrounding them.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the filming location of The Traitors.

Where Was The Traitors Filmed?

The Traitors was filmed in the same location as the recent U.K. version, which aired on the BBC and was a huge hit with viewers.

Filming for both the U.K. and U.S. series took place in the Scottish Highlands, more specifically at Ardross Castle which can be found around 25 miles north of the city of Inverness.

Ardross Castle is a 19th century castle situated on the banks of the River Alness, with grounds that stretch over over 100 acres of parkland.

Can You Visit the Castle in The Traitors?

Unfortunately, Ardross Castle is not open to the general public but, according to the castle's website, the venue is available to rent out for luxury corporate retreats and weddings.

If viewers are planning a visit to the Highlands, Visit Scotland recommends organizing a trip around May, when the weather is drier and temperatures start to get warmer.

The average maximum temperature in Scotland in May is around 13°C/ 55°F, with only 13 days of rainfall on average.

The Traitors Cast

The Traitors cast boasts a mixture of celebrities and people with normal jobs, and there are sure to be fireworks amongst the group as the faithfuls battle to discover the identities of the traitors while attempting to build the cash prize.

All of the famous faces have previously appeared on reality television shows, but fans will need to tune in to discover if this experience helps or hinders them in the game of The Traitors.

Celebrity Cast

Arie Luyendyk Jr. - The Bachelor

Brandi Glanville - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Cirie Fields - Survivor

Cody Calafiore - Big Brother

Kate Chastain - Below Deck

Kyle Cooke - Summer House

Reza Farahan - Shahs of Sunset

Ryan Lochte - Olympic swimmer, has appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick - Survivor

Rachel Reilly - Big Brother

Non-Celebrity Cast

Christian De La Torre - actor, public speaker, and retired army veteran

Michael Davidson - DMV office manager

Andie Thurmond - director of music services

Quentin Jiles - political analyst

Shelbe Rodriguez - public affairs manager

Geraldine Moreno - actress

Robert "Bam" Nieves - tech sales executive

Anjelica Conti - hairstylist

Azra Valani - yoga instructor

Amanda Clark - emergency room nurse

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are now available to stream on Peacock.