Which Grocery Stores Are Open on Memorial Day? Walmart, Publix and More

With Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, many Americans will want to know which grocery stores are open in case they need to run out for some last-minute items for their cookouts and barbeques.

Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States, is a celebration of freedom and remembrance that honors military personnel who have died while serving the country. Many Americans use the holiday, which marks the start of summer, to spend the day with their loved ones.

Here is a list of grocery stores that are open on Memorial Day:

A grocery cart sits in an aisle at a grocery store in Washington, D.C., on February 15. If you forgot a dish for your family Memorial Day cookout, don't fret. Most major chain grocery stores are open on Monday. Stefani Reynolds / AFP/Getty

Albertsons

An Albertsons spokesperson told Newsweek that stores will be open on Memorial Day. However, pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. The spokesperson recommended that customers check with their local pharmacies for hours on Memorial Day. You can find your local store and numerous barbeque suggestions on Albertsons website.

Aldi

Most locations of the discount supermarket are open for limited hours. Specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using Aldi's store locator.

Giant Eagle

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle told Newsweek in an email that the store's locations will follow their normal hours of operation on Memorial Day. In addition, Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kmart

Though there aren't many Kmart stores left in the U.S., holiday hours vary based on location. Typical opening hours on a Monday are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but check with your local store before venturing out. Customers can keep an eye out on Memorial Day deals at the grocery store.

Kroger

Kroger stores will be open, a spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek, with most operating at regular hours. Kroger advises giving your local store a call before heading out on the holiday.

Meijer

Most Meijer locations will be open and operate at regular Monday hours from 6 a.m. to midnight. You can find your local store using Meijer's store finder on its website.

Publix

Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, locations are open on Memorial Day. Most stores should be operating at regular hours, which are typically around 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. To be sure, contact your local Publix.

Sam's Club

Most stores will have reduced hours and be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members, while 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members, a spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek. You can find your closest Sam's Club using its online location finder.

Save-A-Lot

The opening hours for the budget grocery store vary based on location. Be sure to contact your local Save-A-Lot location to get its Memorial Day hours.

Save Mart

Most stores will be open on Memorial Day. Although daily hours will vary, stores are typically open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Mondays. Contact your local store for its hours.

ShopRite

ShopRite has some suggestions for your Memorial Day cookout. Hours vary based on location, but most stores are open either 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store online.

Target

Memorial Day is the last day of Target's Summer Kick Off sale. Most Target stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Monday's holiday. With nearly 2,000 stores operating in the U.S., find the location closest to you by using Target's store finder.

Trader Joe's

All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, with the company saying that its stores will be open regular hours on Monday. Locate a Trader Joe's near you using the store finder.

Vons

While hours vary based on location, typical Monday hours are 5 a.m. to midnight. To find which of the 193 locations is closest to you, check out the store finder.

Walmart

Walmart, one of the largest grocery store chains in the U.S., will be open. Most stores will have regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, a spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek. Find your local Walmart using the store directory.

Wegmans

Hours vary based on location, but stores are typically open from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. However, pharmacies and other departments may be on reduced hours for Memorial Day. Wegmans says holiday hours vary based on location and region, and you can find your nearest store online.

Whole Foods

Hours at Whole Foods vary based on location. Those looking to satisfy their craving for local, organic and plant-based food on Memorial Day, can use the online directory to find your local Whole Foods.