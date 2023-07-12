Whistleblower Made Bombshell Hunter Biden Claims While Lying to FBI

Gal Luft, a U.S. think tank leader who has claimed to have damaging information about Hunter Biden, was charged with acting as an unregistered agent for China, arms trafficking, violating sanctions and making false statements, according to a 2022 federal indictment unsealed on Monday.

Two Democrats on the House Oversight Committee—Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Representative Daniel Goldman of New York—have since given a letter to Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, requesting he provide information he has received from the so-called "whistleblower" Luft.

Allison Gill, host of the Mueller, She Wrote podcast, picked up a line from the Democrats' letter that revealed part of the charges against Luft could have come from a Brussels meeting about the president's son.

"In the letter, Raskin and Goldman explain that the information Luft shared with FBI agents—the information the GOP keeps saying will blow the lid off the Biden probe—took place during a meeting that led to charges against Luft for making false statements to the FBI," Gill wrote on the Mueller, She Wrote Twitter account.

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with U.S. President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023. A man who claims to have damaging information about Hunter Biden was charged with making false statements to the FBI. Those allegedly false statements may have been made during a meeting where he discussed the president's son. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Raskin and Goldman wrote to Comer that Luft "purportedly shared his allegations about Hunter Biden with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice in a March 2019 meeting in Brussels. In fact, the indictment alleges Mr. Luft repeatedly lied to federal agents during that very same meeting."

Luft is the co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS), and Republicans have touted him as an "informant" and a "whistleblower" that allegedly has information on Hunter Biden.

IAGS previously issued a statement to Newsweek on Tuesday about Luft.

"Dr. Gal Luft is world renowned expert on energy security, economics and geopolitics and has written five books. Gal is a man of total integrity and honesty. We are confident in his innocence," the statement said.

In February, Luft was arrested in Cyprus over accusations that he attempted to organize arms sales to China, Libya, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates without the necessary permits.

In a video posted by the New York Post after his arrest, Luft said he was arrested before he was scheduled to address the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, which is currently investigating the Biden family's business practices.

He skipped bail and his current location is not known.

President Biden has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Luft's allegations.

Just last week, Comer touted the interview Luft had with officials in Brussels and called Luft a "very credible witness" on what the lawmaker has described as corruption committed by the Biden family.

"The people on MSNBC who made fun of me when I said we had an informant that was missing—they should feel like fools right now," Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax's Rob Schmitt Tonight. "And this is their worst nightmare because, again, this is a credible witness that the FBI flew all the way to Brussels to interview and sent several agents to interview."

After Luft's indictment was unsealed, Comer claimed Luft was paid by the same Chinese Communist Party-linked energy company that he said "partnered" with the Bidens.