Who Are Carter Reum's Kids? Paris Hilton's Husband Already Has Daughter

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have announced the birth of their first child together, but fans may be surprised to hear that it's the venture capitalist's second kid.

Reality-television star Hilton revealed on social media on Tuesday that she is now mom to a baby boy, born via a surrogate. She and Reum have been together for just over three years, and announced their marriage in November 2021.

Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Ashley Benson commented on Hilton's social-media announcement, offering their congratulations.

The world-famous socialite has been in the spotlight for more than 20 years, as a TV star, actress, musician and entrepreneur. Less is known about Reum, her husband and the father of her child, though he has also had experience with stardom.

The 41-year-old is an author and entrepreneur and, in 2021, as Reum came to public attention when his relationship with Hilton progressed, many news outlets reported on his past romances.

In November 2021, PageSix wrote that Reum had a "lovechild" with model and former reality TV star Laura Bellizzi. Per the news outlet, a source said that Reum and Bellizzi had a daughter together nine years earlier. He reportedly financially provides for his child, but at that time he had only ever met her "once."

Bellizzi featured in the short-lived VH1 show Secrets of Aspen, which aired for one season in 2010. She also dated Mel Gibson, but told TMZ in November 2011 that the actor was not the father of her child.

Carter and his brother, Courtney Reum, co-founded the alcohol brand VEEV Spirits together. Their father, Robert Reum, was chairman, president and CEO of Chicago-based Amsted Industries. In 2018, brothers Carter and Courtney also co-authored the book Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success.

Reum has now had his second child, with heiress Hilton, who had previously called having a baby her "top priority."

As well as releasing an image of what looks like her hand holding a tiny baby's hand on Tuesday, Hilton also shared a statement with People about their new child. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she said.

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." Neither Hilton nor Reum has revealed the name of their newborn son yet.

Newsweek has contacted Paris Hilton's representatives for further comment.