Who Is Louis Eisner? Ashley Olsen Marries Artist in Secret Wedding Ceremony

Ashley Olsen is a married woman, after tying the knot with her partner of five years Louis Eisner, according to a new report.

Per Page Six, former Full House star Olsen, 36, and artist Eisner, 31, exchanged vows during an intimate and low-key ceremony at a private home in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Bel-Air on December 28.

According to the news outlet, around 50 people were in attendance at the nuptials, with no other details being publicly shared.

The news comes three-and-a-half years after the couple sparked engagement speculation, when fashion mogul Olsen was photographed wearing a dark band on her ring finger back in June 2019, according to People.

Olsen, twin sister of Mary-Kate Olsen, has been notably private about her relationship with Eisner, though it has been reported that they started dating in 2017.

Who Is Louis Eisner?

Eisner is the son of jewelry designer and fashion photographer Lisa Eisner, who was once the West Coast editor of Vogue, and Eric Eisner, former president of The Geffen Film Company and founder of the Young Eisner Scholars program.

Like Ashley Olsen, Louis Eisner grew up in Los Angeles. He went on to study art history at Columbia University in New York City. The Olsen twins also headed to college in the Big Apple, attending New York University, though neither of the sisters graduated.

After graduating from Columbia, Louis Eisner returned to Los Angeles, where he started curating art and painting, and joined forces with a group of young artists under the name Stillhouse, according to Interview magazine.

Louis Eisner's mostly abstract paintings dominate his Instagram page, and can also be seen on the website Artnet.

His work was reported to have caught the eye of Ivanka Trump a decade ago. According to Bloomberg, the daughter of former President Donald Trump added one of his pieces to her art collection back in 2013.

Bill Powers, the dealer who sold the work to the former first daughter, who told the outlet in a 2016 article that Ivanka Trump's collection had proved to be a source of discomfort for some of the artists whose work she acquired.

"I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand," Powers said. The article did not state Eisner's feelings on Ivanka Trump's interest in his art.

While Louis Eisner does not feature Ashley Olsen on his Instagram grid, People reported that he did once post a photo of her on his Instagram Stories in 2019. The New York Minute star was seen holding a cold beverage and a black machete as the two hiked in the woods together.

Newsweek has reached out to a representative of Ashley Olsen for comment.