Who Is Mark Walker? Judge Assigned to Disney vs. DeSantis Case

Disney filed a federal lawsuit this week against Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials after a board he appointed nullified two crucial agreements that gave the company significant control over the expansion of its resort.

The company is accusing DeSantis of trying to "weaponize government power" against it and the lawsuit comes as some Republicans have criticized the governor for his ongoing feud with Disney.

The case will be presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker of the Northern District of Florida, who has previously been involved in cases brought against DeSantis' administration.

Walker was nominated to the U.S. District Court by then-President Barack Obama in 2012 and was confirmed by the Senate, becoming chief judge in 2018. Since his appointment, he's issued rulings on a number of high-profile cases in the state.

In August last year, Walker made headlines for his ruling in a case involving Florida's Individual Freedom Act (IFA) - also known as the "Stop WOKE Act" - where the judge blocked parts of the law signed by DeSantis.

Walker's reference to the hit Netflix series Stranger Things garnered particular attention.

"In the popular television series Stranger Things, the 'upside down' describes a parallel dimension containing a distorted version of our world," Walker wrote.

"Recently, Florida has seemed like a First Amendment upside down," he said.

Nonetheless, Walker only blocked parts of the law that deal with corporate training after two companies and a consultancy that provides such training applied for an injunction. He denied the applicants an injunction against the IFA as a whole at that time.

In November last year, Walker granted a preliminary injunction against the IFA in a 139-page ruling that called the Stop WOKE Act "positively dystopian" and found it violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Walker was educated at the University of Florida College of Law, graduating with a J.D. in 1992, and he has clerked at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the Florida Supreme Court, and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

In addition to spending several years in private practice, Walker was an assistant public defender in Florida's Second Judicial Circuit from 1997 to 1999 and served as a judge on the Circuit Court of Florida, Second Judicial Circuit from 2009 to 2012.

During Republican Governor Rick Scott's administration, Walker made several rulings against the governor, including in January 2018 when he ordered Scott to restore voting rights to felons following their release from prison.

In September 2021, Walker blocked a Florida "anti-riot" law as unconstitutional, calling it "vague and overbroad" and a threat to First Amendment rights.

It remains to be seen how Judge Walker might rule in the case Disney is taking against DeSantis, who is widely expected to formally enter the race for the Republican presidential nomination in the coming months.